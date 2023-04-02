Gameday: Toronto @ Charlotte

Toronto is heading to Charlotte today to face off against the Hornets in what should be a fairly stress-free win. The Hornets have an enormous injury report and one could say they are tanking. Charlotte is 4-6 in their last 10 games which is surprising given the amount of their top players that are out along with how much youth they have on their roster. In their last 10 games Charlotte is posting a defensive rating of 117.1 and an offensive rating of 107.5. They have a lot of size at the center position so they could be a problem on the glass but honestly this game should be a blowout, but if you watch Toronto, you know games are never stress free.

Toronto has most of the team healthy so as long as they don’t mail it in on defense things should be fine. This Charlotte team beat Dallas back to back in multiple upsets and that could be Toronto if the defensive intensity isn’t there. In their last 10 games the Raptors have an outstanding 120.3 offensive rating, and a 113.7 defensive rating. There are so many matchups to exploit today so hopefully things go well.

Game Info

Tip-Off: 1pm EDT | TV: Sportsnet One/4K | Radio: TSN Radio 1050

Raptors Lineup

Gary Trent Jr. (elbow) is questionable Will Barton (ankle) is probable. Otto Porter Jr. (foot) is done for the season.

PG: Fred VanVleet, Malachi Flynn, Jeff Dowtin Jr.

SG: O.G. Anunoby

SF: Scottie Barnes

PF: Pascal Siakam, Chris Boucher, Thaddeus Young

C: Jakob Poeltl, Precious Achiuwa, Christian Koloko

Hornets Lineup

Terry Rozier(foot), is out, P.J. Washington(foot), Kelly Oubre Jr.(shoulder), Dennis Smith Jr.(toe), are all questionable. Lamelo Ball(ankle) is out. Gordon Hayward(thumb) is doubtful.

PG: Theo Maledon

SG: Svi Mykhailiuk,

SF: Bryce Mcgowens,

PF: JT Thor, Kai Jones

C: Mark Williams, Nick Richards

The Line

The Raptors are favored by a staggering 13.5 points. Over/Under is 225.