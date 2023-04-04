Morning Coffee – Tue, Apr 4

O.G. Anunoby is red hot. Raptors need him to keep shooting | The Star

Anunoby left Sunday’s game with what was described by head coach Nick Nurse as a “mild, mild” ankle sprain. Anunoby was getting around like normal before Monday’s practice, he’s likely to be listed as “questionable” on the official injury report but there’s no indication there’s anything seriously wrong with him.

That will be of significant solace to Nurse and the Raptors, who have now assured themselves of a spot in next week’s play-in tournament.

Toronto, Miami, Atlanta and Chicago are fighting for seventh through 10th in the East and the permutations are impossible to predict right now.

What is known is the schedule. According to the NBA’s website, the seventh seed will host No. 8 on Tuesday with the winner of that game getting the seventh overall seed.

The No. 9 team will host No. 10 on Wednesday with the winner playing Friday at the loser of the seventh-eighth game for the final post-season slot.

It’s obvious that finishing seventh or eighth presents are more amenable path to the playoffs, putting huge significance on every game. Miami currently sits seventh, two games up on tied Atlanta and Toronto with Chicago a game further back.

The tiebreaker situation remains unsettled, too. Atlanta owns the advantage over Toronto, Chicago has it on Atlanta and the Raptors would get the nod over Chicago in two-way ties.

Three-way ties would bring conference record into play; a four-way tie would be mind-numbing to figure out.

“I obviously watch the games very closely and see what’s going on but I don’t look ahead to see who they’ve got (left on the schedule),” Nurse said. “I don’t think it matters that much.

“We’ll just play them out. We’ll just take care of our own. If we do that, that’s all we can do.”

The Raptors are also optimistic that Gary Trent Jr. will be able to play either here Tuesday or in one of the games they have in Boston on Wednesday and Friday.

Trent, a full participant in Monday’s post-practice scrimmage, has been out for five games with elbow and back issues. He could use as much game-speed action as possible so he’s fully up to speed for the play-in series.

“I’d really, really like get him out there, even if it’s limited minutes,” Nurse said. “I’d like to get him out there from a rhythm, conditioning standpoint more than anything.”

And if that means pushing through minor discomfort, so be it.

“I’d just say we’re at a stage where being overly cautious doesn’t sit that well with me,” Nurse said.