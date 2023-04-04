Gameday Raptors @ Hornets, April 4th

The Toronto Raptors are playing against the Charlotte Hornets for the second time in a row and the final time this season, and once again this should prove to be an easy victory. Last game the Raptors made short work of the Hornets and this game should have a similar outcome. Fred VanVleet most likely won’t get 20 assists again(you never know) but the process will be replicable because the Hornets consistently failed to stay in front of him at the point-of-attack which led to a lot of the passing looks he got. Furthermore, Pascal Siakam probably has another good scoring game because the way he got his points in the first game is extremely replicable, Charlotte doesn’t have a defender who can hold him so expect another good Pascal game. Toronto forced a bunch of turnovers last game as well so they can feasibly do the same thing this game.

Last game the Hornets had Svi Mykhailiuk drop 26 points with five threes and that probably won’t happen again since it was an outlier performance by him. Just like the last game there will be too much offensive firepower for Charlotte to keep up with and this should be expected from a young team that is riddled with injuries. A win today would mean Toronto has swept the season series against Charlotte as well.

Game Info

Tip-Off: 7pm EDT | TV: Sportsnet One/4K | Radio: TSN Radio 1050

Raptors Lineup

OG Anunoby(ankle) is questionable Gary Trent Jr. (elbow) is questionable Will Barton (ankle) is probable. Otto Porter Jr. (foot) is done for the season.

PG: Fred VanVleet, Malachi Flynn, Jeff Dowtin Jr.

SG: Will Barton

SF: Scottie Barnes

PF: Pascal Siakam, Chris Boucher, Thaddeus Young

C: Jakob Poeltl, Precious Achiuwa, Christian Koloko

Hornets Lineup

Terry Rozier(foot), is out, P.J. Washington(foot), Kelly Oubre Jr.(shoulder) Cody Martin(knee) are out, Dennis Smith Jr.(toe) is questionable. Lamelo Ball(ankle) is out. Gordon Hayward(thumb) is doubtful.

PG: Theo Maledon

SG: Svi Mykhailiuk, James Bouknight

SF: Bryce Mcgowens,

PF: JT Thor, Kai Jones

C: Mark Williams, Nick Richards

The Line

The Raptors are favored by a staggering 14.5 points one more than last game. Over/Under is 225.5.