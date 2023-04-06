Canada Basketball Invites 98 Athletes to U16 and U19 Assessments Camp

Canada Basketball announced the invitation of 98 athletes to their National Team Age-Group Assessment Camps, taking place this weekend, from April 7-10 at Humber College in Toronto. From these invitees, the 2023 U16 FIBA Americas Championship and U19 FIBA World Cup men’s team rosters will be finalized.

52 players (born 2007 or later) were invited to the U16 Assessment Camp, headlined by 9 BioSteel Future’s Game participants. Those 9 players figure to be names to watch:

Jordan Charles

Ehikhueme Ehikhametalor

Quentin Ethier

Rokiem Green (Team Black MVP)

Godson Okokoh

Elijah Patterson (Team White MVP)

Caleb Roberts

Kamai Smauels

Kymani Walters

The U16 Americas team will be led by head coach Chris Cheng (University of Windsor men’s basketball head coach). The tournament is scheduled for June 5 -11 2023, location currently TBD

Meanwhile, 46 athletes (born 2004 or later) were invited to the U19 Assessment Camp, headlined by incoming NCAA sophomore Elijah Fisher, Nike Hoop Summit attendees Aden Holloway and Michael Nwoko, BioSteel MVP Michael Evbagharu, Canadian Player of the year David Simon and Efeosa Oliogu (class of 2025, born 2006).

The U19 World Cup team will be led by head coach Patrick Tatham (McMaster University men’s basketball head coach). The tournament is scheduled for June 24th – July 3rd 2023, in Hungary.