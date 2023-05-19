Day 26/59: Countdown to Change

These playoffs have just been unbelievable. Jamal Murray took over a fourth Canada that saw LeBron James, Nikola Jokic, and Anthony Davis all sort of wilt. O Canada, baby. Pretty awesome. Really showed the value of shot-making and just being willing to toss the ball up there. Mostly shot-making. Man, he made some tough ones.

The Lakers have lost two games in two very different ways, which really doesn’t bode well for the series. ESPN was also basically showing a funeral service this morning, which is also funny.

Is this the year the Nuggets make it happen? I guess the Celtics are great, but they throw 1-2 games every series, seemingly, and I just don’t see the Nuggets losing a series when they’re gifted a game or two.