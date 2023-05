The conference finals are underway and the superstars are superstar-ing. Host Cathryn Naiker enlists Toronto Raptors staff writer, Vivek Jacob, to help breakdown who has the best chance of making the NBA Finals.

In other news, the draft lottery has come and went. And Victor Wembanyama has a clearer idea of where he will call home for the foreseeable future.

