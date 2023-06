This week host Cathryn Naiker is joined by Chelsea Leite to give the Denver Nuggets their flowers.

This week host Cathryn Naiker is joined by Chelsea Leite to give the Denver Nuggets their flowers. The dominance was obvious, but can they repeat? Is this the start of the NBA’s latest dynasty?

And the Raptors have a new coach! What changes might be coming in Toronto?

