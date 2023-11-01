Gameday: Bucks vs Raptors, November 1

Challenges await the Raptors right out the gate this month. It’s choose your own adventure time!
Bucks scope (2-1, 4th in East | Offensive Rating: 11th | Defensive Rating: 27th)
This is the Bucks first road game of the season. It’s a little early for rankings, but Milwaukee has to work out the kinks after losing an elite perimeter defender in Jrue Holiday.
Giannis Antetokounmpo has been his normal self. Damian Lillard bounced back from a six point game against Atlanta with 25 vs the Heat. Khris Middleton is leading the team in assists (4.5 per game) despite only averaging 16 minutes. Middleton had knee surgery in the offseason and doesn’t expect to get back to his regular workload until sometime next week.
This is also the return of former Raptors assistant coach Adrian Griffin, who spent the previous five seasons in Toronto.
Raptors scope (1-3, 15th in East | Offensive Rating: 30th | Defensive Rating: 2nd)
We’re past Halloween but it’s been scary hours for the Raptors offence so far this season, evident by their dead last offensive rating.
On a positive note, Scottie Barnes has lived up to the year three hopes so far. He leads the team in points (20.8), rebounds (9.5) and blocks (2.5) while also dishing out 5.5 assists per game. His shot mechanics are quicker and he’s been comfortable scoring in all areas.
Gradey Dick has earned crucial fourth quarter minutes in back to back games by doing a lot of little things on both ends that don’t show up on boxscores.
The Raptors have alternated great three point shooting nights (11-25 vs Minnesota, 17-32 vs Philadelphia) with awful ones (9-38 in Chicago and 4-29 against Portland). Does that mean threes will fall tonight?
Game Info
Tip-Off: 7:00pm EDT | TV: TSN 1, 4, 4K | Radio: TSN Radio 1050
Bucks Lineup
MarJon Beauchamp (illness) has been upgraded to probable.
PG: Damian Lillard, Cameron Payne, Tyty Washington Jr.
SG: Malik Beasley, Pat Connaughton, AJ Green, Andre Jackson Jr.
SF: Khris Middleton, MarJon Beauchamp
PF: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jae Crowder, Thansis Antetokounmpo
C: Brook Lopez, Bobby Portis, Robin Lopez
Raptors Lineup
Precious Achiuwa (groin) is doubtful. Christian Koloko (illness) remains out.
PG: Dennis Schroder, Malachi Flynn, Markquis Nowell
SG: O.G. Anunoby, Gary Trent Jr, Gradey Dick, Javon Freeman-Liberty
SF: Scottie Barnes, Jalen McDaniels, Otto Porter Jr, Garrett Temple, Ron Harper Jr.
PF: Pascal Siakam, Chris Boucher, Thaddeus Young
C: Jakob Poeltl
The Line
Milwaukee is favoured by five points. Raptors moneyline is +176. Over/Under is 224.5.