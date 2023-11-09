The Interview: Eric Khoury, Raptors 905 Head Coach

Raptors 905 Head Coach Eric Khoury joins host Andrew Damelin to take us through his incomparable journey from engineer whiz-kid to the NBA. A lifelong Raptors fan who was born in Toronto, Khoury profiles some of his favourite Raptors as a kid (WARNING: lots of Antonio Davis love). We dive into Khoury’s thirst for “knowing how things work,” which may have led to teachers not being so fond of him. Then we re-live Khoury’s unlikely entry into the Raptors’ analytics department, and how he grew to gain not only a wealth of basketball knowledge, but an ability to impart it onto players and coaches alike.

Important aside: after we finished recording, Coach told me “you’re a pretty smooth podcast host.” So you’re going to have to listen.

