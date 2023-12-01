,

Gameday: Knicks @ Raptors, December 1st

The Raptors and Knicks clash for the first time this season.

This will be the first of four meetings between the New York Knicks and Toronto Raptors this season. The Knicks come into Scotiabank Arena on a two game win streak and are 7-3 in their last 10. The Raptors on the other hand, snapped a two game skid after beating the Phoenix Suns 112-105 and are dead even at 5-5 in their last 10 games.

Raptors Previous Results

vs Suns W 112-105

@ Nets L 115-103

@ Cavaliers L 105-102

vs Bulls W 121-108

@  Pacers W 132-131

New York will come into this one of the second night of a back-to-back, after beating the Detroit Pistons 118-112 last night, in which Jalen Brunson scored 42 points, and Julius Randle added 29 of his own.

Knicks Previous Results

vs Pistons W 118-112

vs Hornets W 115-91

vs Suns L 116-113

vs Heat W 100-98

@ Timberwolves L 117-100

A matchup to watch out for will be Julius Randle vs Pascal Siakam. Both are offensively gifted All-NBA caliber forwards who have been turning it up as of late.

Stats Through Last 5 GamesPascal SiakamJulius Randle
Points22.223.2
Assists4.84.6
Rebounds8.011.4

Last season Toronto won the season series 3-1 and have won the last two matchups. The previous time these division rivals met was almost a year to the day on January 22, 2023 when the Raptors won 125-116. R.J. Barrett went for 30 points and seven rebounds, while Siakam scored 24 points himself.

Game Info

Tip-Off: 7:30 p.m. ET

Television: TSN

Radio: Sportsnet 590 The Fan

Starting Lineups (Projected)

New York Knicks

PG: Jalen Brunson

SG: Quentin Grimes

SF: R.J. Barrett

PF: Julius Randle

C: Mitchell Robinson

Toronto Raptors

PG: Dennis Schroder

SG: Scottie Barnes

SF: OG Anunoby

PF: Pascal Siakam

C: Jakob Poeltl

Injury Report

Knicks

N/A

Raptors

Christian Koloko (Respiratory) – Out

Betting Odds

TeamSpreadMoneyTotal
New York Knicks+2 (-108)+112O 216 (-110)
Toronto Raptors-2 (-112)-132U 216 (-110)
