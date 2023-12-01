Gameday: Knicks @ Raptors, December 1st

This will be the first of four meetings between the New York Knicks and Toronto Raptors this season. The Knicks come into Scotiabank Arena on a two game win streak and are 7-3 in their last 10. The Raptors on the other hand, snapped a two game skid after beating the Phoenix Suns 112-105 and are dead even at 5-5 in their last 10 games.
Raptors Previous Results
vs Suns W 112-105
@ Nets L 115-103
@ Cavaliers L 105-102
vs Bulls W 121-108
@ Pacers W 132-131
New York will come into this one of the second night of a back-to-back, after beating the Detroit Pistons 118-112 last night, in which Jalen Brunson scored 42 points, and Julius Randle added 29 of his own.
Knicks Previous Results
vs Pistons W 118-112
vs Hornets W 115-91
vs Suns L 116-113
vs Heat W 100-98
@ Timberwolves L 117-100
A matchup to watch out for will be Julius Randle vs Pascal Siakam. Both are offensively gifted All-NBA caliber forwards who have been turning it up as of late.
|Stats Through Last 5 Games
|Pascal Siakam
|Julius Randle
|Points
|22.2
|23.2
|Assists
|4.8
|4.6
|Rebounds
|8.0
|11.4
Last season Toronto won the season series 3-1 and have won the last two matchups. The previous time these division rivals met was almost a year to the day on January 22, 2023 when the Raptors won 125-116. R.J. Barrett went for 30 points and seven rebounds, while Siakam scored 24 points himself.
Game Info
Tip-Off: 7:30 p.m. ET
Television: TSN
Radio: Sportsnet 590 The Fan
Starting Lineups (Projected)
New York Knicks
PG: Jalen Brunson
SG: Quentin Grimes
SF: R.J. Barrett
PF: Julius Randle
C: Mitchell Robinson
Toronto Raptors
PG: Dennis Schroder
SG: Scottie Barnes
SF: OG Anunoby
PF: Pascal Siakam
C: Jakob Poeltl
Injury Report
Knicks
N/A
Raptors
Christian Koloko (Respiratory) – Out
Betting Odds
|Team
|Spread
|Money
|Total
|New York Knicks
|+2 (-108)
|+112
|O 216 (-110)
|Toronto Raptors
|-2 (-112)
|-132
|U 216 (-110)