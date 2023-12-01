Gameday: Knicks @ Raptors, December 1st

This will be the first of four meetings between the New York Knicks and Toronto Raptors this season. The Knicks come into Scotiabank Arena on a two game win streak and are 7-3 in their last 10. The Raptors on the other hand, snapped a two game skid after beating the Phoenix Suns 112-105 and are dead even at 5-5 in their last 10 games.

Raptors Previous Results

vs Suns W 112-105

@ Nets L 115-103

@ Cavaliers L 105-102

vs Bulls W 121-108

@ Pacers W 132-131

New York will come into this one of the second night of a back-to-back, after beating the Detroit Pistons 118-112 last night, in which Jalen Brunson scored 42 points, and Julius Randle added 29 of his own.

Knicks Previous Results

vs Pistons W 118-112

vs Hornets W 115-91

vs Suns L 116-113

vs Heat W 100-98

@ Timberwolves L 117-100

A matchup to watch out for will be Julius Randle vs Pascal Siakam. Both are offensively gifted All-NBA caliber forwards who have been turning it up as of late.

Stats Through Last 5 Games Pascal Siakam Julius Randle Points 22.2 23.2 Assists 4.8 4.6 Rebounds 8.0 11.4

Last season Toronto won the season series 3-1 and have won the last two matchups. The previous time these division rivals met was almost a year to the day on January 22, 2023 when the Raptors won 125-116. R.J. Barrett went for 30 points and seven rebounds, while Siakam scored 24 points himself.

Game Info

Tip-Off: 7:30 p.m. ET

Television: TSN

Radio: Sportsnet 590 The Fan

Starting Lineups (Projected)

New York Knicks

PG: Jalen Brunson

SG: Quentin Grimes

SF: R.J. Barrett

PF: Julius Randle

C: Mitchell Robinson

Toronto Raptors

PG: Dennis Schroder

SG: Scottie Barnes

SF: OG Anunoby

PF: Pascal Siakam

C: Jakob Poeltl

Injury Report

Knicks

N/A

Raptors

Christian Koloko (Respiratory) – Out

Betting Odds