Run it back – Raptors weekly recap show w/Kyle and Zulfi

The Raptors ended off the previous week with a record of 1-2, taking one win against the Atlanta Hawks, but also losing to them and the New York Knicks. join Kyle Ramnarine and Zulfi Sheikh as they recap all the action!

We’ll also update the roster power rankings, take a trip down memory lane, and look ahead to what’s next. If you watched every game, re-live them with us. If you missed some (or all), we’ll get you caught up.

Kyle’s Power Rankings: Dec. 11th – Dec. 17th

1. Scottie Barnes

2. Pascal Siakam

3. O.G. Anunoby

4. Dennis Schroder

5. Jakob Poeltl

6. Precious Achiuwa

7. Malachi Flynn (Up from 9)

8. Gary Trent Jr. (Down from 7)

9. Chris Boucher (Down from 8)

10. Gradey Dick (Up from 11)

11. Jalen McDaniels (Down from 10)

12. Otto Porter Jr.

13. Garrett Temple

14. Christian Koloko

15. Thaddeus Young

Sound off in the comments! Let us know what you loved, what you hated, and any suggestions you have. We’ll return next week to run it back on another slate of Raptors basketball!