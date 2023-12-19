Barnes helps Raptors overcome sluggish first half

Not the prettiest of wins, but beggars cant be choosers.

The final score looks pleasing but most of this game was anything but.

Toronto trailed the majority of the first half thanks to 11 turnovers, poor transition defence and being outworked on the glass to a Hornets team missing three of its four best players. Charlotte was also coming off a franchise worst 53 point loss at home to Philadelphia on Saturday. We’ve seen plenty of these brutal effort stints already this season as the Raptors trailed by as many as 11 multiple times. Timeouts from Darko Rajakovic did very little. Sticking with the regular starting lineup continues to be a puzzling decision when you factor in that the Raps haven’t won the opening quarter all month.

Ya Boy Scottie

Scottie Barnes tried to turn things around defensively. He went for two spectacular blocks but they were both called goaltending. Then he successfully drew an offensive foul on Terry Rozier (the Hornets remaining best player), his fourth foul of the game.

With Rozier on the bench, Charlotte struggled offensively but still took a two point lead going into the fourth quarter. To his reputation, thats where Scottie took over in numerous ways.

Barnes finally did get that block to set up a game defining two-way sequence. Scottie also tied his career-high with 17 rebounds, citing “I’m pretty tall” when asked how postgame. Barnes also showed off the height winning a jump ball against seven footer Nick Richards, leading to a crucial basket by Pascal Siakam (team high 27 points). Scottie’s full line was 22 points, 17 boards, seven assists and three blocks. Siakam complimented the dynamic duo with 27-8-8. Toronto outscored Charlotte 35-18 in the fourth quarter.

It was a much needed win after the Raptors dropped the first meeting between these teams this season despite LaMelo Ball not playing in that game either.

Here’s Rajakovic on Scottie’s game.

Sidenotes

Jakob Poeltl only played 15 minutes, finished with four points, a board and two assists. The smaller lineups worked better, with Trent taking Poeltl’s minutes.

Raptors' 5-man lineup of Siakam, Barnes & Anunoby with Schroder & Trent Jr. were +19 in 13 minutes tonight. — Keerthika Uthayakumar (@keerthikau) December 19, 2023

Former Head Coach Dwane Casey was in the house and seemed to surprise even Kayla Grey on how complimentary he was about the Raptors organization, particularly Masai Ujiri. Casey still serves in the Pistons front office but they are currently on a near historic 24 game losing streak (2-25 record overall). Casey still holds the Raptor record with 320 wins as head coach.

Former Raptors head coach Dwane Casey is back in Toronto. pic.twitter.com/hzh1reVu30 — THE SHIFT (@theshift_sports) December 19, 2023

This was Gary Trent Jr’s best game of the season. He had a season-high 22 points off the bench, playing more with Siakam and Barnes as many have been asking for. GTJ also accomplished a first that surprised me, considering this is his sixth season.

Gary Trent Jr. has his first career double-double. — Keerthika Uthayakumar (@keerthikau) December 19, 2023

The Raptors had a tribute for Eric Montross, who played for the team in 2001 and 02. Montross died on Sunday at the age of 52 after a battle with cancer.

Up Next: The Raptors host Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and the defending champion Denver Nuggets on Wednesday.