Gameday: Raptors @ Pistons, December 30

All eyes on this game (and every Pistons game until they win)

It’s definitely the game of the year so far.

Its legitimately a Game 7.

Either officially the longest losing streak in NBA history or the most embarrassing loss in Raptors history.

We're here!

Both teams are coming off a close loss in Boston. Toronto goes into this one on the second night of a back to back. The Raptors seem to be the popular pick to end Detroit’s historic losing streak by both pessimistic fans and national media. Vegas believes otherwise.

Raptors scope: 12-19, 12th in East | Offensive Rating: 18th (113.7) | Defensive Rating: 16th (114.9)

There were positives in last night’s loss despite falling to a Celtics team without Jayson Tatum, Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford. The Scottie Barnes improvement from three has now been noticed leaguewide, as he hit a career high seven triples despite being heavily guarded on a couple of them. Jalen McDaniels played his best game as a Raptor. Pascal Siakam was solid with 27 points, although he should have had the ball more down the stretch.

The back to back makes today’s game intriguing. There are a group of Raptors fans who say “nobody is going to remember who Detroit beat two months from now.” That may be true to some extent from a league perspective. Others who remember dark moments such as Kobe’s 81 point game, “LeBronto,” or the Rockets snapping a 20-game losing streak against Toronto are already showing signs of PTSD. I might be one of those people.

Scottie Barnes on playing Detroit tomorrow:



“They play hard. Doesn’t matter how many games they lost, they still go out there and play hard, put in the effort. We have to go out there and put in the hard work and effort as well.” — Savanna Hamilton (@SavHamilton11) December 30, 2023

Pistons scope: 2-29, 15th in East | Offensive Rating: 28th (107.9) | Defensive Rating: 26th (119.0)

If the Pistons fall today, they officially have the longest losing streak of any kind in NBA history. The worst single season streak was 26, which Detroit eclipsed earlier this week. Their current 28 game skid matches the prime “Trust the Process” Sixers which spanned over two seasons in 2015. The sad difference however is that Detroit was looking to win this season after already drafting high four years in a row. This isn’t a tank. Monty Williams was given a six year, $78 million contract but his rotations have been truly bizarre, especially when it comes to playing Jaden Ivey. Ivey was the fifth overall pick just last season.

On the bright side, the Pistons have been in four of their last five games. They were leading by 21 in Boston on Thursday. The other three contests were decided by single digits. Cade Cunningham has two 40-point games over this stretch, however Detroit is 0-11 in games he scores over 30 unfortunately. It feels like a win is just around the corner.

Cade Cunningham says last night showed that the Pistons are on the same level as every team they played against



“I think it shows like we’re on the same level as all these teams we’re playing against. There’s no team that I’ve ever come across in the NBA where I felt like I was… pic.twitter.com/8L2kkHgihx — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) December 29, 2023

I’m going to go out on a limb and say fear not. The streak will live on past tonight.

Game Info

Tip-Off: 6pm EST | TV: TSN 3/4 | Radio: TSN Radio 1050

Raptors Lineup

Christian Koloko (respiratory) remains out.

PG: Scottie Barnes, Dennis Schroder, Malachi Flynn

SG: Gary Trent Jr

SF: O.G. Anunoby, Jalen McDaniels, Otto Porter Jr, Garrett Temple

PF: Pascal Siakam, Chris Boucher, Thaddeus Young

C: Jakob Poeltl, Precious Achiuwa

Pistons Lineup

Isaiah Stewart (toe) is expected to miss 10-14 days. Monte Morris (quad) hasn’t played all season.

PG: Cade Cunnningham, Killian Hayes, Marcus Sasser

SG: Jaden Ivey, Alec Burks

SF: Bojan Bogdanovic, Ausar Thompson, Joe Harris

PF: Kevin Knox II, Isaiah Livers, Marvin Bagley III

C: Jalen Duren, James Wiseman

The Line

Lines are from Fanduel from 10:40am ET. It moved more in the Raptors favour overnight.