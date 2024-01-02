Introducing Raptors Republic x FanDuel Partnership

Happy New Year! Raptors Republic is overjoyed to announce a new partnership with FanDuel.

The goal of our working together is to be able to invest in the content we’re already making — so don’t expect our priorities, focuses, and dedication to change. We’ll continue writing stories with the depth, creativity, and objectivity that so many of you rely on. Now we’ll just be able to do it a little bit more. FanDuel and Raptors Republic share the crucial belief that good work is what matters most, and the most important principle is that there’s more of that work and that it remains at the highest level.

We also wanted to give a little bit of information about how this impacts the subscription to the site, as I’m sure many of you are asking. It doesn’t! We’ll continue with what we’ve been doing for the past year, making sure the majority of our work is free while some of the premium stuff that requires the most work is only for subscribers. We wouldn’t exist right now without the understanding and generosity of all of our subscribers — all of our readers, of course — so we wanted to take a moment to thank you now. It means everything that we have the trust of so many of you. That isn’t changing.

The purpose of this partnership is to keep doing what we’re doing, but just better. The approach remains the same. The style remains the same. Now we’re able to do it with more security going forward.

Thanks so much for your confidence and trust. Love you, and can’t wait to get back to working on all the nuances that make the Raptors so unique.