Gameday: Raptors @ Grizzlies, January 3

The Raptors are undefeated in 2024 are are looking to win back to back games for the first time since November 24. There will be some serious Darko dinner discussions if Toronto is victorious tonight.

That will be tested over the next two weeks. Four of the six Western Conference teams on this trip are expected to compete for playoff spots, excluding the Grizzlies and Jazz. Also keep in mind Ja Morant has only played in six of 33 games for Memphis and Toronto already lost to Utah at home in mind numbing fashion. It’s too early to start arguing about play-in tournament scenarios vs heading in the opposite direction but the Nets and Bulls aren’t exactly running away with those final two spots.

Raptors scope: 13-20, 12th in East | Offensive Rating: 17th (114.3) | Defensive Rating: 17th (115.3)

“The team is fun again.”

“The lineups finally make sense.”

“It’s the loudest Scotiabank Arena has been all season.”

Those were just a few thoughts echoed by anyone invested in the Raptors after the arrival of Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett brought much needed life against the Cavs on Monday. The Pascal Siakam rumours continue to swirl but for now, the focus is continuing to get the newest Raptors acclimated while still maximizing Siakam and Scottie Barnes abilities.

Pascal Siakam trade update via @wojespn:



– Raptors now building team around Scottie Barnes that fits him age-wise compared to Siakam.



– Siakam has value around the league, but he holds leverage on a potential destination because of his expiring contract.



– Interested teams… pic.twitter.com/IeAjQRhFW7 — Evan Sidery (@esidery) January 3, 2024

Quick basketball note on Siakam: He’s coming off back to back 30 point games for the first time this season after putting up 36 against the Cavs.

Fun fact: Pascal Siakam is shooting 41.3% from three in 14 games since December 1st. pic.twitter.com/hjpAuJpmk0 — Keerthika Uthayakumar (@keerthikau) January 2, 2024

Grizzlies scope: 11-22, 13th in West | Offensive Rating: 30th (106.6) | Defensive Rating: T-10th (113.2)

The league worst offensive rating is obviously misleading. The Grizzlies have a 109.7 rating over their last eight games (Morant’s return), which still isnt ideal but this is the most complete team they’ve had all season. Memphis is 5-2 with Ja back in the lineup. Aside from shooting 17 percent from three, Morant is putting up his typical numbers. Marcus Smart is also healthy after missing more than half the season so far. During their absences, Desmond Bane has quietly averaged 25 points per game. With most of their roster back (not Steven Adams or Brandon Clarke), do the Grizzlies have enough to make a playoff run?

This is the second night of a back to back for Memphis after beating San Antonio last night. Morant had 26 points and 10 assists, highlighted by this play where Victor Wembanyama couldn’t keep up.

IT HAPPENED. JA MORANT DUNKED ON WEMBY pic.twitter.com/Bt9RFJSCo1 — Molly Morrison (@mollyhannahm) January 3, 2024

Ja called it a late Christmas/New Year’s present postgame.

Game Info

Tip-Off: 7:30pm EST | TV: TSN 3/4 | Radio: TSN Radio 1050

Raptors Lineup

Gradey Dick, Markquis Nowell and Javon Freeman-Liberty are with the 905. No update on Christian Koloko (respiratory)

PG: Immanuel Quickley, Dennis Schroder

SG: RJ Barrett, Gary Trent Jr.

SF: Scottie Barnes, Jalen McDaniels, Otto Porter Jr, Garrett Temple

PF: Pascal Siakam, Thaddeus Young

C: Jakob Poeltl, Chris Boucher, Jontay Porter

Grizzlies Lineup

Steven Adams (knee) is out for the season. Brandon Clarke (Achilles) expects to make his season debut around the All-Star break. Derrick Rose (left thigh soreness) left last night’s game and didn’t return. Quick shoutout to 2016 playoff legend Bismack Biyombo starting 24 games already this season. He’s still only 31 years old.

PG: Ja Morant, Derrick Rose

SG: Marcus Smart, Luke Kennard, John Konchar

SF: Desmond Bane, Vince Williams Jr, Ziaire Williams

PF: Jaren Jackson Jr, Santi Aldama, David Roddy

C: Bismack Biyombo, Xavier Tillman

The Line

Lines are from Fanduel from 4:45am ET. Vegas is basically calling this game a toss up.