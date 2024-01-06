Comeback falls just short, Raptors fail to win three straight

Reluctantly putting the pizzas away, for now.

Fun game but ultimately the first half was the Raptors downfall last night, trailing by as many as 23 points. Domantas Sabonis racked up his sixth triple double in the last ten games, Sacramento made 14 of its 21 threes in the first two quarters and De’Aaron Fox added 24 points in a supporting role to help the Kings beat the Raptors at home for the first time since 2016. Toronto outscored Sacramento 73-58 in the second half and had chances to tie but the Raptors fall to 1-1 on the six game road trip, missing an opportunity to jump Atlanta in a jumbled East Play-In picture.

Bench Production

Encouraging signs from the reserves, starting with Chris Boucher. He had 14 points and nine boards, providing great energy and deservedly closed out the game.

Shoutout to Chris Boucher man — what a game from him pic.twitter.com/DB6oUwT2xJ — Esfandiar Baraheni (@JustEsBaraheni) January 6, 2024

Good teammate Chris was also on display, sprinting down the court after Pascal Siakam was harmlessly tied up with Malik Monk.

I thought a fight broke out or something bad happened when Boucher tore down the court. #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/O5cNahDFtT — Doc Naismith ℠ (@DocNaismith) January 6, 2024

Dennis Schroder continues to impress with his transition to the bench, putting up 18 points and three assists. It was also a career night for Jontay Porter. He was the first sub into the game, once again competing on the defensive end and knocked down two threes to finish with his first double digit scoring game of his NBA career. Having a big that can space out behind the arc like this is a welcome addition.

Jontay Porter, welcome to an NBA rotation pic.twitter.com/0DxTYfwg3v — Esfandiar Baraheni (@JustEsBaraheni) January 6, 2024

Darko Rajakovic praised his reserves postgame.

Quickley’s comeback attempt

Immanuel Quickley appears to be a slow starter, but also helped the Raptors make this a game late. He scored or assisted on 22 of the Raptors 33 points in the fourth quarter, finishing with 20 points and eight assists.

The play below doesn’t account for that stat, but its unfortunate that Quickley couldn’t knock down this three to further embarrass Kevin Huerter.

Quickley had two chances to tie the game with under 20 seconds left after the Raptors closed the deficit to three. Both shots left something to be desired. IQ thought he was fouled on this first three point attempt, a sentiment Darko echoed after the game.

A better play could have been ran on the Raptors final possession, where Quickley’s highly contested three over Chris Duarte resulted in an air ball.

On the note of the last play — I would have had Scottie as the ballhandler with IQ ghosting the screen into space pic.twitter.com/uqGf5xjt7g — Esfandiar Baraheni (@JustEsBaraheni) January 6, 2024

Sidenotes

If you check the boxscore, you will see Ron Harper Jr’s name. Why is anybody’s guess.

Very interesting to see Ron Harper Jr. checked in for the Raptors tonight, per NBA data, considering he was waived weeks ago and is out for the season injured. — Blake Murphy (@BlakeMurphyODC) January 6, 2024

Up Next: Raptors in Golden State on Sunday. The Warriors have also been heavily mentioned in Pascal Siakam rumours, as the Kings were before reportedly pulling out of trade talks before this game.