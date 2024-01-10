Gameday: Raptors @ Clippers, January 10

(apologies, I thought I set this to publish at 11am, not 11pm during the Lakers game!)

This is déjà vu.

Last year, the Raptors (Scottie Barnes especially) got hosed by referee Scott Foster in Denver. Still smarting from a potential win taken away from them, Ben Taylor was the lead official in the Clippers game about 48 hours later. His performance led to this epic rant from Fred VanVleet afterwards.

Well once again last night, Taylor was the culprit. Toronto was playing the Lakers, with the Clippers on deck. And usually very happy, mild mannered Darko Rajakovic challenged VanVleet on the short list of best Raptor postgame rants of all time. To put the cherry on top, the lack of a whistle for Scottie was brought up.

Raptors HC Darko Rajakovic was heated in the postgame presser, unhappy with the Lakers 23 free throw attempts in the 4Q pic.twitter.com/1xvoXrUM6k — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 10, 2024

It’s funny how things tend to repeat themselves sometimes. Feel free to vote on the poll below.

Who had the better fuck Ben Taylor rant? — Jamar Hinds🇯🇲 (@jamarbh) January 10, 2024

Raptors scope: 15-22, 11th in East | Offensive Rating: 16th (115.4) | Defensive Rating: 19th (115.9)

Basketball talk now.

Toronto did a ton of good things offensively, finishing with over 130 points for a franchise record third straight game. The entire starting lineup scored in double figures, including Thaddeus Young. The rest of the starters all had over 20 points. Dennis Schroder and Gary Trent Jr. also made contributions off the bench.

On the other hand, filling the void left by Jakob Poeltl defensively was a struggle. Anthony Davis got off to a fast start with 16 points, finishing with 41. There is no AD level big on the Clippers, but Ivica Zubac is having his best season benefitting off passes from James Harden primarily. Zubac had a 19 rebound game against the Lakers on Sunday.

Clippers scope: 23-13, 4th in West | Offensive Rating: 8th (118.4) | Defensive Rating: 11th (113.0)

Do the Clippers finally put it together in year five of the Kawhi Leonard-Paul George era? It didn’t look so after the first 10 games, where LA was 3-7 and had lost six in a row immediately after trading for James Harden. The jokes and slander were prepping for 2020 bubble collapse levels.

However the Clippers are a league best 15-3 since December. Russell Westbrook selflessly volunteered to come off the bench. Harden has been an efficient addition (including shooting 43.1% from three). Most importantly, Kawhi and PG are enjoying their healthiest year since joining forces. Leonard has only missed four games, while George has been sidelined for two.

LA dismantled Phoenix by 27 on Monday with its big three of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal all in the lineup. The Clippers finished with 138 points, a season-best 62.4 percent from the field and 15-29 behind the arc. Like Toronto yesterday, all five Clipper starters had double digit nights. Former Raptor Norman Powell has been one of the most efficient reserve scorers dating back to his last two seasons in Toronto and is flirting with his first 50/40/90 season (13.4 ppg, 49.7/45.9/89.5 shooting splits).

Game Info

Tip-Off: 10:30pm EST | TV: TSN 1/3/4/5 | Radio: TSN Radio 1050

Raptors Lineup

Jakob Poeltl (ankle) is out indefinitely. Otto Porter Jr. (knee) has missed the last five games. Christian Koloko (respiratory) remains out. Gradey Dick, Javon Freeman-Liberty and Markquis Nowell are with the 905. Thaddeus Young got the surprise start at centre against the Lakers last night.

PG: Immanuel Quickley, Dennis Schroder

SG: RJ Barrett, Gary Trent Jr.

SF: Scottie Barnes, Jalen McDaniels, Garrett Temple

PF: Pascal Siakam, Chris Boucher

C: Thaddeus Young, Jontay Porter

Clippers Lineup

No issue with the regulars in the most recent update.

PG: James Harden, Russell Westbrook, Bones Hyland

SG: Terance Mann, Norman Powell, Brandon Boston Jr.

SF: Paul George, Amir Coffey, Kobe Brown

PF: Kawhi Leonard, P.J. Tucker

C: Ivica Zubac, Daniel Theis, Mason Plumlee

