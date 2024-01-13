Raptors end road trip on a sour note in blowout loss to Jazz

To quote Jazz head coach Will Hardy, “That was a masterpiece of dogsh–t.”

On the final game of their six-game western swing, the Raptors fell to the Jazz 145-113. They’ll come out of the road trip 2-4, which overall the Raptors should feel positive about despite the record, but are left with a sour taste in their mouth.

Simply put, Toronto looked like they wanted to come home. An eleven-day road trip is not easy for any club and it’s pretty common to see teams on the final game of a road trip come out flat and look tired.

Let’s dive in.

Defence Didn’t Show Up

The Raps looked dull all around, but especially on the defensive side of the floor. 145 points is the most Toronto has allowed in a game since 2009, and the third-most they have ever allowed in a contest.

Wow.

Despite the Raptors not playing up to their ability on D, the Jazz just hit everything. 55.9% from the field and 48.8% (21-43) from three, while making contested shot, after shot, after shot. The main catalyst behind Utah’s offence was certified bench scorer Jordan Clarkson. He hit five of those three’s himself and it seemingly didn’t matter who had a hand in his face.

Speaking of bench scoring, the Jazz put up a season-high 80 bench points!! Thanks to Clarkson, Kelly Olynyk, Walker Kessler and Keyonte George.

It’s not too often you see a team hit 17 three-pointers while shooting 50% from distance and lose by 32 points, which the Raptors did.

Too Small

Boy do the Raptors miss Jakob Poeltl.

Having to play Anthony Davis and the giant Lakers, Ivica Zubac and the paint-dissecting Clippers, and now the massive Utah Jazz is just terrible luck.

The Jazz dominated with their size and physicality. The combination of Olynyk, Kessler, Lauri Markkanen, and John Collins combined for 49 points and 32 rebounds.

The Raptors got dominated in points in the paint and got out-rebounded 56-31.

The combination of being on the road for eleven days, Jakob Poeltl being out, and the Jazz getting to the paint at will is not a good recipe for success.

Player Spotlight: Jontay Porter

Despite all the negatives, I want to highlight someone I’ve loved watching, Jontay Porter. I got to cover his first couple of games with the 905 and it was clear he should get some run with the big club.

I just didn’t think it would be this early and he would be this effective.

Nine points, six rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocks doesn’t jump off the page, but it shows he’s doing everything.

That’s what it looks like when you watch Porter. He’s a really solid passer and makes the right read on offence seemingly every possession. He’s able to stretch the floor with a smooth jumper, is a great positional rebounder, and provides verticality on defence. He also moves around well for a big man and I really do believe Toronto has found a viable big man option off the bench.

The Raptors will play five of their next six games at home, before heading out on another six-game road trip that leads right into the trade deadline.

To wrap things up I want everyone to check this tweet out from Blake Murphy, and the gauntlet that Immanuel Quickley and R.J. Barrett have had to go through.