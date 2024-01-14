Despite a slow start 905 suffocate Squadron in convincing win

If you were a sicko like me and were watching the 905 game instead of the NFL playoffs, you would have seen the Raptors clamp down the Birmingham Squadron and win 112-98.

The 905 allowed the least amount of points they ever have in a game this year, in the most impressive defensive performance to date. They didn’t just do it too any team, they did it to the team first in offensive rating, first in points per game (124.3), first in free throw percentage (86.5%), and third in three-point percentage (39.9%).

Turnovers Were The Key

The biggest reason the 905 stymied the offensive juggernaut that the Squadron are, was because of the turnovers they forced and the points they scored off of them.

The most turnovers Birmingham committed coming into the game was 19. Tonight, however, the 905 forced them to commit 24 turnovers for a staggering 41 points.

They held the number one offence to 35.6% from the field and 35.7% from three. If you take out the Squadron’s hot first quarter, they only made 20 field goals in the next three quarters and were 31.2% from the field and 26.6% from three.

The junior Raptors suffocated the Squadron from the second quarter on.

Everyone Stepped Up

The 905 didn’t have Javon Freeman-Liberty, Darryl Morsell, Kobi Simmons, Jontay Porter, or Makur Maker available to them. That’s five key contributors and yet the Raptors found a way.

It was a breakout game for Omari Moore who showed the most he has all season. In only his third game back from injury after missing nearly six weeks, he had a game-high 22 points, eight rebounds, three assists, and two steals all while coming off the bench.

Moore showcased some real athletic spurts while being quick and consistently getting to the paint. Moore’s quickness and athleticism translated to the defensive side of the ball as well. He rarely got beat and on the off time he did, his nearly 6’10 wingspan made up for it. Combine that with a 35-inch vertical, the 905 may have found themselves a real player.

Moore wasn’t the only one to step up, as Jaysean Paige contributed greatly. He hit a game-high five threes while putting up 20 points, seven rebounds, five assists, and two steals off the bench.

Other notable performances:

Mo Gueye 14 points, 13 rebounds, five assists, and four steals.

Markquis Nowell 11 points, 12 assists, four rebounds, and two steals.

Kevin Obanor 16 points, four rebounds, and one block.

Drake Jeffries 13 points, six rebounds, two assists, 3/9 from three.

I don’t know what head coach Eric Khoury said to his team after the first quarter, but a flip was switched. After being outscored 33-23 in the first, the 905 would win the next three quarters 90-68, completely smothering their opposition during the process.

These two squads will do it all again on Monday in a good ole fashioned noon game at Legacy Arena once again.