Gameday: Heat @ Raptors, January 17th

It’s officially the halfway point of the 2023-2024 NBA season for Canada’s franchise as the Toronto Raptors take on the Miami Heat in game number 41.

The Raptors come into tonight on their longest losing streak of the season which is all the way up to a staggering four games. It’s rough right now if you’re a Maple Leafs fan as well as they’re in the mids of their own four-game skid.

Miami is also on a streak of their own, except it’s a winning one. Miami has won three in a row and have been playing their best ball of the year.

Raptors Outlook: 15-25 | 12th in Eastern Conference

Raptors Previous Results

vs Boston L 105-96

@ Jazz L 145-113

@ Clippers L 126-120

@ Lakers L 132-131

@ Warriors W 133-118

The biggest story surrounding the Raptors is how they have performed since acquiring Immanuel Quickley and R.J. Barrett. At least at the time of me writing this, that’s the latest trade that’s happened, but that could change sooner rather than later. Maybe even before tonight’s game.

Developing: The Raptors and Pacers are in active talks on a trade centered on two-time All-Star Pascal Siakam for package that includes three first-round picks, league sources say.



Full details at @TheAthletic with @sam_amick: https://t.co/o925VL5r3g — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 17, 2024

But for now, Pascal Siakam remains a Raptor so let’s check in on how the squad has been post-trade.

Offensively, Toronto was top five in offensive rating in the early games after this trade. But now sit in 11th with a rating of 118.7. It’s easy to see why the offence has improved with Quickley and Barrett filling roles this team did not have. Quickley is a perimeter creator who can knock down the three, something the Raptors desperately needed. Barrett also provides a unique skillset being able to physically get to the rim and attack the left side in which he is thriving.

They’ll be in tough however as Miami doesn’t allow easy looks from anywhere, as coming into this one with the third-highest defensive rating (108.8) in the association.



Heat Outlook: 24-16 | 5th in Eastern Conference

Heat Previous Results

@ Nets W 96-95

vs Hornets W 104-87

vs Magic W 99-96

vs Thunder L 128-120

vs Rockets W 120-113

After a four-game homestand, Miami finds themselves in the midst of three in four games on the road as they travel north of the border.

The big three of Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro have been dazzling for the Heat. They are all averaging just over 20 points, four assists, and one steal. While Butler and Herro average over five rebounds, Adebayo for obvious reasons outclasses them crashing the boards averaging 10.7 on the season.

Speaking of Adebayo, he is sure to give Toronto fits. I like Jontay Porter and what he brings, having recently come off his first start for the Raptors. It’s unclear if he’ll start again or if that designation will go to Thad Young, but whoever is in the lineup will have there hands full with one of the best big men in the NBA.

The last time these two teams met was back on Dec 6, with Miami winning the contest 112-103. Siakam was the top performer for Toronto dropping 30 points, six assists, and four rebounds. Let’s just hope he’s still around come tip-off to do it once again.

Game Info

Tip-Off: 7:30 p.m. ET

Television: Sportsnet 1

Radio: Sportsnet 590 The Fan

Starting Lineups (Projected)

Miami Heat

PG: Kyle Lowry

SG: Tyler Herro

SF: Jimmy Butler

PF: Nikola Jovic

C: Bam Adebayo

Toronto Raptors

PG: Immanuel Quickley

SG: RJ Barrett

SF: Scottie Barnes

PF: Pascal Siakam

C: Jontay Porter

Injury Report

Heat

Jamie Jaquez Jr. (Groin) – Out

Kevin Love (Knee) – Out

Dru Smith (Knee) – Out

Raptors

Gradey Dick (Thumb) – Questionable

Gary Trent Jr. (Illness) – Questionable

Christian Koloko (Respiratory) – Out

Jakob Poeltl (Ankle) – Out

Otto Porter Jr. (Knee) – Out

FanDuel Betting Odds

Team Spread Money Total Miami Heat -2.5 (-110) -138 O 228 (-110) Toronto Raptors +2.5 (-110) +118 U 228 (-110) *Odds as of January 17th, 12:00 am ET*

It’s interesting to me that the game is basically a pick em’ according to the odds. The Raptors have multiple key guys out while playing their worst ball since the trade. While on the other hand, Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and the rest of Miami are firing on all cylinders.

I would consider taking the over, the Heat can shoot the lights out ranking second in the eastern conference shooting 38.2% from distance. Another factor to consider is since the Immanuel Quickley and R.J. Barrett trade, the Raptors have given up a lot of points ranking fourth last in defensive rating (122.3).