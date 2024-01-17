Siakam traded to Indiana for 3 1st round picks, Bruce Brown Jr. and more

The rebuild is finally upon us. After a few seasons of mediocre results, the Raptors front office has finally pulled the trigger on unloading a few of their most valuable pieces. Pascal Siakam will head to Indiana in exchange for Bruce Brown Jr. three first-round picks, Jordan Nwora and Kira Lewis Jr. a throw-in player from New Orleans.

BREAKING: The Indiana Pacers are finalizing a trade to acquire All-Star F Pascal Siakam in a deal that will send Bruce Brown, Jordan Nwora and three first-round picks to the Toronto Raptors. New Orleans will be a third team in deal, sending Kira Lewis to the Raptors. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 17, 2024

Two of the first-round picks from Indiana are 2024 picks and the third will come in 2026. One of the 2024 picks will be from Indiana themselves and the second pick will be either from Houston, Oklahoma City or Utah depending on which pick is the lowest.

After acquiring RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley for O.G. Anunoby, Toronto has decided to acquire more shooting with Bruce Brown Jr. and Jordan Nwora, both are shooting better than 33 percent from beyond the arc in their careers.

We’ll see if Kira Lewis Jr. can carve out a role in this Raptors team as he’s struggled for playing time in New Orleans. It’ll also be interesting to see if Bruce Brown Jr. becomes a starter right away and if the Raptors decide to keep him around as the rebuild is on and he holds some value. Will Pascal resign in the offseason with the Pacers as he’s been reluctant to commit to teams during trade talks? Only one thing is certain and that is the rebuild of Toronto.