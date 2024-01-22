Run it Back -Raptors weekly recap show w/Kyle and Zulfi

A very emotional week for the Raptors as they traded star player Pascal Siakam to the Indiana Pacers!

Join Kyle Ramnarine and Zulfi Sheikh to recap all the action and give your thoughts on how you felt the week went!

Kyles Power Rankings (Jan 16th – 21st)

1. Scottie Barnes (Up From 2)

2. RJ Barrett (Up from 4)

3. Immanuel Quickley

4. Gary Trent Jr (up from 6)

5. Bruce Brown

6. Dennis Schroder (down from 5)

7. Jontay Porter (up from 8)

8. Thaddeus Young

9. Chris Boucher

10. Gradey Dick (up from 12)

11. Jordan Nwora

12. Jalen McDaniel (down from 10)

13. Jakob Poeltl (down from 11)

14. Garrett Temple

15. Otto Porter Jr (down from 13)

Sound off in the comments!

Let us know what you loved, what you hated, and any suggestions you have. We’ll return next week to run it back on another slate of Raptors basketball!