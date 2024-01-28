Gameday: Raptors @ Hawks, January 28

This is the third matchup of the season; a home and home series was split in mid December. Both teams come in on four game losing streaks but while the Raptors have picked a direction, Atlanta’s major moves are still pending.

Raptors scope: 16-29, 12th in East | Offensive Rating: 17th (114.5) | Defensive Rating: 20th (116.7)

Toronto has fully embraced development mode. The win/loss column doesn’t matter, and its hard to analyze the team as a whole until after the trade deadline. Only Scottie Barnes, Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett are deemed to be untouchable. Jakob Poeltl might be a maybe on that list considering the Raptors were 3-1 after the O.G. Anunoby trade, but 1-8 since Poeltl’s ankle injury in Golden State.

Barrett continues to be the most consistent Raptor in January. He’s averaging 21 points but has settled into the Raptor way of missing free throws (64.3 percent, down from 83.1 as a Knick this season). Only the Kings shoot worse from the line.

Hawks scope: 18-27, 11th in East | Offensive Rating: 14th (116.7) | Defensive Rating: 27th (119.8)

This is where I have a problem with the Play-In Tournament. Between Brooklyn and Atlanta both playing uninspired .400 ball, who really wants/deserves the 10th spot?

Dejounte Murray’s name has been everywhere in trade rumours. The Hawks were looking to have a better regular season and possibly playing above those 7-10 seeds after naming Quin Snyder head coach midway through last season. However Atlanta has a strong case for being the most disappointing team in the Eastern Conference. The Hawks have already given up over 145 points four times this season. They are coming off letting Luka Doncic hang 73 (on 25-33 shooting!), the fourth highest single game scoring effort in NBA history.

Is Trae Young an All-Star? He’s putting up nearly identical numbers from last year, where he was snubbed (27.0 pts, 10.8 ast). However, Young is also a major reason why Atlanta’s defence is deplorable. Jalen Brunson, Tyrese Maxey and Donovan Mitchell are likely to snatch the reserve guard spots. Doesn’t seem likely for Ice Trae.

What will the Hawks look like in two weeks?

Game Info

Tip-Off: 6pm EST | TV: TSN 3/4 | Radio: TSN Radio 1050

Raptors Lineup

Immanuel Quickley (quad) will miss a second straight game. Jakob Poeltl (ankle) is doubtful, however there is progress. Jontay Porter (eye) left Friday’s game vs the Clippers after irritation but is probable. Javon Freeman-Liberty, Markquis Nowell and Kira Lewis are with the 905.

PG: Scottie Barnes, Dennis Schroder

SG: Gary Trent Jr, Gradey Dick

SF: RJ Barrett, Jordan Nwora, Jalen McDaniels, Garrett Temple

PF: Bruce Brown, Chris Boucher

C: Thaddeus Young, Jontay Porter

Hawks Lineup

DeAndre Hunter (knee), Bruno Fernando (back), Vit Krejci (shoulder) and Mouhamed Gueye (back) are all out.

PG: Trae Young, Patty Mills, Trent Forrest

SG: Dejounte Murray, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Wesley Matthews, Seth Lundy

SF: Saddiq Bey, Garrison Mathews, AJ Griffin

PF: Jalen Johnson

C: Clint Capela, Onyeka Okongwu