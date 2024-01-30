Markquis Nowell is Up Next



G League’s shortest player was selected to play in the Up Next Game, one of many events for NBA All-Star 2024 Weekend.



Nowell has been an electrifying guard on the Raptors 905, averaging 15.5 PPG, 7.6 APG, and 2.0 SPG in the regular season.

Though he stands at only 5-foot-7, he’s drawn lots of attention through his playmaking ability – he consistently finds open teammates through skip and dump-off passes after penetrating the lane.

He’s also made highlight reels, finishing around the rim with his teardrops and crafty reverse lay-ups. He’s scoring 51.7% of his shots within five feet from the rim (2.8/5.5 per game). For context, he’s attempting about the same amount of shots within five feet as Justise Winslow and former 905er Ashton Hagans, who also made the Up Next Game game (Winslow is finishing at 67%, a much higher rate).

Nowell may not have the luxury to see overtop of other players, but he’s built like a tank and holds his own on both ends of the floor (despite his net on/off rating declining). He’s already played one game as a Toronto Raptor, and it’s hard not to root for the type of undersized underdog Toronto fans used to adore.

Now that the parent team is focused on development, it’s time to hop on the Nowell bandwagon if you haven’t already . He’s an exciting player that most fans and players alike can identify with.

