Gameday Raptors @ Bulls, January 30

The Toronto Raptors and Chicago Bulls matchup for the second time in two weeks, and for the fourth time this season. The last time these two squads met up was on Jan. 19, when the Bulls took down your Raptors 116-110, despite Scottie Barnes going for 31 points, seven rebounds, and six assists. Chicago leads the season series 2-1.

Raptors Outlook: 16-30 | 12th in Eastern Conference

Raptors Previous Results

@ Atlanta L 126-125

vs Los Angeles (Clippers) L 127-107

vs Memphis L 108-100

@ New York L 126-100

vs Chicago L 116-110

The Dinos come into tonight’s game on their longest losing streak of the season at five, which ironically started with the Bulls beating them nearly two weeks ago. Toronto will most likely be shorthanded again, with Jakob Poeltl questionable, Immanuel Quickley doubtful, and RJ Barrett already ruled out. That means other players are going to need to step up just like they did in Atlanta.

How about Jordan Nwora huh? The 25-year-old announced himself to the “We the North” fanbase against the Hawks dropping 24 points, nine rebounds, and six assists. Gradey Dick put together one of the best games of his young career, dropping 15 points, five rebounds, three assists, and hitting three of his five shots from deep. Also, Jontay Porter was money from the three-point line, hitting three of four shots from behind the arc, finishing with 12 points, seven rebounds, and three assists. All three players put up these numbers off the bench.

It will be interesting to see if Darko Rajakovic chooses to bring these guys off the pine once again, or mix things up after they all had productive nights.

Bulls Outlook: 22-25 | 9th in Eastern Conference

Bulls Previous Results

@ Portland W 104-96

@ Los Angeles (Lakers) L 141-132

@ Phoenix L 115-113

vs Memphis W 125-96

@ Toronto W 116-110

After starting the year 5-14, the Bulls have turned a new leaf. Going 17-11 since that terrible start, Chicago has been playing some of their best ball of the season. One of the biggest reasons has been Coby White. Putting up 18.8 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and is shooting 45.7% from the field, and 39.2% from three. He’s putting up nearly identical numbers to Zach LaVine and has blossomed this year for Chicago. The Raptors have struggled to defend quicker guards all year and White could be in for a big night.

No matter what the outcome is, as Raptors Republic’s Louis Zatzman says, there are no losses, it’s wins and lessons.

Game Info

Tip-Off: 8:00 p.m. ET

Television: Sportsnet 1

Radio: Sportsnet 590 The Fan

Starting Lineups (Projected)

Chicago Bulls

PG: Coby White

SG: Ayo Dosunmu

SF: Alex Caruso

PF: DeMar DeRozan

C: Nikola Vucevic

Toronto Raptors

PG: Dennis Schroder

SG: Gary Trent Jr.

SF: Bruce Brown

PF: Scottie Barnes

C: Thaddeus Young

Injury Report

Bulls

Zach LaVine (Ankle) – Out

Torrey Craig (Heel) – Out

Patrick Williams (Foot) – Out

Lonzo Ball (Knee) – Out for season

Raptors

Jakob Poeltl (Ankle) – Questionable

Immanuel Quickley (Quad) – Doubtful

RJ Barrett (Knee) – Out

FanDuel Betting Odds

Team Spread Money Total Chicago Bulls -5.5 (-112) -240 O 225.5 (-110) Toronto Raptors +5.5 (-108) +198 U 225.5 (-110) *Odds as of January 30th, 12:00 am ET*

Injuries will be affecting both teams in this one so taking the under could be considered.