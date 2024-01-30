Gameday Raptors @ Bulls, January 30

The Toronto Raptors and Chicago Bulls matchup for the second time in two weeks, and for the fourth time this season. The last time these two squads met up was on Jan. 19, when the Bulls took down your Raptors 116-110, despite Scottie Barnes going for 31 points, seven rebounds, and six assists. Chicago leads the season series 2-1.
Raptors Outlook: 16-30 | 12th in Eastern Conference
Raptors Previous Results
@ Atlanta L 126-125
vs Los Angeles (Clippers) L 127-107
vs Memphis L 108-100
@ New York L 126-100
vs Chicago L 116-110
The Dinos come into tonight’s game on their longest losing streak of the season at five, which ironically started with the Bulls beating them nearly two weeks ago. Toronto will most likely be shorthanded again, with Jakob Poeltl questionable, Immanuel Quickley doubtful, and RJ Barrett already ruled out. That means other players are going to need to step up just like they did in Atlanta.
How about Jordan Nwora huh? The 25-year-old announced himself to the “We the North” fanbase against the Hawks dropping 24 points, nine rebounds, and six assists. Gradey Dick put together one of the best games of his young career, dropping 15 points, five rebounds, three assists, and hitting three of his five shots from deep. Also, Jontay Porter was money from the three-point line, hitting three of four shots from behind the arc, finishing with 12 points, seven rebounds, and three assists. All three players put up these numbers off the bench.
It will be interesting to see if Darko Rajakovic chooses to bring these guys off the pine once again, or mix things up after they all had productive nights.
Bulls Outlook: 22-25 | 9th in Eastern Conference
Bulls Previous Results
@ Portland W 104-96
@ Los Angeles (Lakers) L 141-132
@ Phoenix L 115-113
vs Memphis W 125-96
@ Toronto W 116-110
After starting the year 5-14, the Bulls have turned a new leaf. Going 17-11 since that terrible start, Chicago has been playing some of their best ball of the season. One of the biggest reasons has been Coby White. Putting up 18.8 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and is shooting 45.7% from the field, and 39.2% from three. He’s putting up nearly identical numbers to Zach LaVine and has blossomed this year for Chicago. The Raptors have struggled to defend quicker guards all year and White could be in for a big night.
No matter what the outcome is, as Raptors Republic’s Louis Zatzman says, there are no losses, it’s wins and lessons.
Game Info
Tip-Off: 8:00 p.m. ET
Television: Sportsnet 1
Radio: Sportsnet 590 The Fan
Starting Lineups (Projected)
Chicago Bulls
PG: Coby White
SG: Ayo Dosunmu
SF: Alex Caruso
PF: DeMar DeRozan
C: Nikola Vucevic
Toronto Raptors
PG: Dennis Schroder
SG: Gary Trent Jr.
SF: Bruce Brown
PF: Scottie Barnes
C: Thaddeus Young
Injury Report
Bulls
Zach LaVine (Ankle) – Out
Torrey Craig (Heel) – Out
Patrick Williams (Foot) – Out
Lonzo Ball (Knee) – Out for season
Raptors
Jakob Poeltl (Ankle) – Questionable
Immanuel Quickley (Quad) – Doubtful
RJ Barrett (Knee) – Out
FanDuel Betting Odds
|Team
|Spread
|Money
|Total
|Chicago Bulls
|-5.5 (-112)
|-240
|O 225.5 (-110)
|Toronto Raptors
|+5.5 (-108)
|+198
|U 225.5 (-110)
Injuries will be affecting both teams in this one so taking the under could be considered.