SpreadMoneylineOver/Under
Toronto Raptors+4.5 (-110)+154O 232.5 (-112)
Houston Rockets-4.5 (-110)-184U 232.5 (-108)
View All Bets
All-Star Reserves, LeBron’s Cryptic Tweet, Bruce Brown for Picks & More 

Cathryn Naiker is joined by Crina Mustafa to discuss the NBA All-Star Reserves and more

by

Host Cathryn Naiker is joined by Canada Basketball’s Crina Mustafa to discuss the NBA All-Star Reserves.

Make sure to check all our Raptors podcasts; all Buckets & Tea episodes are available separately as well.

The Rapcast can be found wherever you download podcasts.

