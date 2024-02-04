Gameday: Raptors @ Thunder, February 4

Raptors face off against the best Canadian basketball player on the planet

This is game four of Toronto’s six stop road trip (1-2 so far), taking on Oklahoma City for the first time this season. Even if the Raptors are slumping, Shai-Gilgeous Alexander is a must watch and has a legitimate shot at winning MVP (regardless if Joel Embiid was healthy). Lu Dort also brings elite perimeter defence and is enjoying a career best shooting clip behind the arc at 38.8%.

If RJ Barrett is healthy enough to play, thats at least three Canadians expected to suit up for the National team in Paris. All three were part of the FIBA tournament last summer, where Canada finished third and qualified for the Olympics. Who doesn’t love Canadian content?

Raptors scope: 17-31, 12th in East | Offensive Rating: 18th (114.4) | Defensive Rating: 20th (116.9)

The Raptors have lost 10 of their last 12 games, but welcomed back Immanuel Quickley and Jakob Poeltl in their last contest against Houston. It didn’t end up affecting results, as the Rockets led by as many as 31 and did their best Harlem Globetrotters imitation at times. Darko Rajakovic was confused afterwards, stating that his team had their best practice the day before.

Scottie Barnes put up a team high 28 points, as he awaits word from Adam Silver regarding a potential All-Star replacement nod. Is headband Scottie here to stay, or was that a one time thing?

Quickley talked postgame about playing against a fellow Kentucky alum in SGA.

Thunder scope: 34-15, 1st in West | Offensive Rating: 6th (119.1) | Defensive Rating: 3rd (111.0)

OKC was already thought to be ahead of schedule last season, when the Thunder fell one play-in game short of making a surprise playoff appearance. This season, they’ve skyrocketed atop the West, battling the T-Wolves, Clippers and defending champion Nuggets in a hotly contested chase for homecourt advantage.

Shai has built on his first team All-NBA resume last season, adding an All-Star starter selection under his belt. He has been the Thunder’s scoring leader in 28 of their last 30 games. The offensive/defensive/hustle numbers below speak for themselves.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander NBA ranks filtered by totals



Points: #1

Steals: #1

Deflections: #1

Plus/Minus: #1

Loose balls recovered: #2

Contested 3s: #2

Assists: #9

Blocks: #36

Rebounds: #57 — Brandon Rahbar (@BrandonRahbar) February 3, 2024

Another reason OKC has taken a major leap is the addition of a healthy Chet Holmgren. If Victor Wembanyama didn’t exist, Chet would be the runaway rookie of the year. Holmgren is averaging 16.7 points, is already flirting with 40% from three, and ranks 4th league wide in blocks per game (2.6).

Game Info

Tip-Off: 7pm EST | TV: Sportsnet (all channels except 360 and World) | Radio: TSN Radio 1050

Raptors Lineup

RJ Barrett (knee) is questionable; he has missed the last three games. Jontay Porter (back) is out. Markquis Nowell, Javon Freeman-Liberty and Kira Lewis are with the 905.

PG: Immanuel Quickley, Dennis Schroder

SG: Gary Trent Jr, Gradey Dick

SF: Bruce Brown, Jordan Nwora, Jalen McDaniels, Garrett Temple, Otto Porter Jr.

PF: Scottie Barnes, Chris Boucher

C: Jakob Poeltl, Thaddeus Young

Thunder Lineup

Jalen Williams (ankle) and Isaiah Joe (chest) are both out. Tre Mann (personal) is questionable.

PG: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Vasilije Micic

SG: Cason Wallace, Aaron Wiggins

SF: Josh Giddey, Ousmane Dieng, , Kenrich Williams, Lindy Waters III, Davis Bertans

PF: Lu Dort, Jaylin Williams, Keyontae Johnson

C: Chet Holmgren, Aleksej Pokusevski, Olivier Sarr