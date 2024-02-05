Run it Back -Raptors weekly recap show w/Kyle and Zulfi

A tough stretch for the Raptors these past two weeks.

A LOT has happened these last two weeks!

Join Kyle Ramnarine and Zulfi Sheikh as they recap all the action!

Kyle’s Power Ranking’s Week of Jan 29. – Feb. 4

1. Scottie Barnes

2. RJ Barrett

3. Immanuel Quickley

4. Gary Trent Jr

5. Jordan Nwora (up from 11)

6. Dennis Schroder

7. Bruce Brown (down from 5)

8. Jakob Poeltl (up from 13)

9. Thaddeus Young (down from 8)

10. Gradey Dick

11. Chris Boucher (down from 9)

12. Jontay Porter (down from 7)

13. Jalen McDaniel (down from 12)

14. Garrett Temple

15. Otto Porter Jr

Sound off in the comments!

Let us know what you loved, what you hated, and any suggestions you have. We’ll return next week to run it back on another slate of Raptors basketball!