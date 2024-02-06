Scottie Barnes named an All-Star replacement

The accolades continue rolling in for Toronto’s up-and-coming star. First it was Rookie of the Year. And now at 22 years old is the first of surely many All-Star appearances for Scottie Barnes.

Barnes is putting up historic numbers this year, averaging 20.2 points, 8.1 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.2 steals, and 1.5 blocks per game. He also dramatically increased his 3-point shooting, connecting on 36.5 percent this year. His 20-8-5-1-1 slash line has only been accomplished by 12 players in NBA history, including this year’s Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid, and Barnes himself.

Barnes will represent the Raptors in Indiana this year. He will be the first All Star of the new era after Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet had been named in previous seasons. The game will take place on Sunday, Feb. 18.