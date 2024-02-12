Fan Duel Toronto Raptors

, ,

Wembanyama DOMINATES Against Raptors — LIVE Reaction w/ Es

Es Baraheni subs in for Samson Folk to talk about the San Antonio Spurs vs Toronto Raptors game

by

Es Baraheni subs in for Samson Folk to talk about the San Antonio Spurs vs Toronto Raptors game

Make sure to check all our Raptors podcasts; all Raptors Reaction episodes are available separately as well.

The Rapcast can be found wherever you download podcasts.

Previous: Quick Reaction: Spurs 122, Raptors 99