Quick Reaction: Spurs 122, Raptors 99

B R. Barrett 24 MIN, 13 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 6-10 FG, 0-2 3FG, 1-2 FT, 0 BLK, 4 TO, -30 +/- RJ had a solid first half scoring seven points and keeping the energy there for the team. Taking it right at the Spurs’ paint and converting the tough layups. However, RJ does have some tunnel vision when doing these drives, he’s got to look to pass especially when the defence starts to collapse on him. He tried to get something going in the second half, but with the rest of the team checked out, it’s hard to get back in it.

D- S. Barnes 30 MIN, 7 PTS, 9 REB, 9 AST, 1 STL, 3-15 FG, 1-3 3FG, 0-1 FT, 1 BLK, 5 TO, -6 +/- While Scottie did dish out three assists in the first quarter, he wasn’t being aggressive at all. Against a team like the Spurs, he should start to set his tone as early as possible. Going into the half he did throw out a few more assists but went scoreless. Something Scottie has to work on going forward is his body language, regardless of how he’s doing in the game. When he complains or gets frustrated, it prevents him from getting back on defence and in one instance this led to the Spurs hitting a three. This could be Scottie’s worst game of the season, from not being aggressive to his body language. If I were Darko, I would’ve benched him around the end of the third, his heart was just not in this game.

C+ J. Poeltl 20 MIN, 12 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 5-10 FG, 0-0 3FG, 2-2 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -5 +/- Jakob has been great for the Raptors, he’s been playing with energy, hustling on defence and scoring consistently. He did what he could against Wemby but when you’re going up against a generational talent, there’s not much you can do to stop them.

D G. Trent Jr. 22 MIN, 4 PTS, 1 REB, 0 AST, 2 STL, 2-7 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, -19 +/- Even though Gary struggled from beyond the arc, I did like that he kept hustling and kept moving. Cutting back door, driving to the rim. He also is still great off-ball, moving his hands, and playing passing lanes for the easy steal. However, it just seemed like he couldn’t get it going for the rest of the game and struggled to get anything to fall.

D+ I. Quickley 26 MIN, 7 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 2-12 FG, 1-9 3FG, 2-2 FT, 1 BLK, 3 TO, -24 +/- In the first half, it just seemed like Quickley was rushing too much, forcing up shots and unsure of what he wanted to do or needed to be. Quickley also struggled offensively only 2 shots. He just had to slow down and play more to his game, and I think he would’ve started getting rhythm going.

B- B. Brown 31 MIN, 12 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST, 1 STL, 5-8 FG, 1-2 3FG, 1-1 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -14 +/- Bruce had a solid game overall, driving to the basket and taking it right at Wemby for the layup. There were times were he just looked unsure who to pass it to. For example, had a three-on-one fast break and missed a wide-open Ochai. However, he did do a little bit of everything tonight and played his role, so I can’t nitpick too much.

A- G. Dick 22 MIN, 18 PTS, 2 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 7-10 FG, 4-5 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -12 +/- Love to see how Gradey has been developing. No hesitation on his threes, and strong takes to the basket. He also keeps up a consistent level of energy on the offensive end, moving constantly to get open. I apologize Gradey that you randomly got subbed when you started cooking, Darko has to keep him in.

A- K. Olynyk 21 MIN, 17 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST, 3 STL, 6-10 FG, 1-4 3FG, 4-4 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -20 +/- Olynyk is beginning to show us what he can bring to this team, someone who can be a true stretch five. He had a nice play with RJ in the first, a handoff / pick-and-pop that resulted in a mid-range jumper. Olynyk also played some solid defence on Wemby, using his size and playing aggressively to tire him out and then poking the ball loose a few times. He and Gradey were some of the only ones showing signs of life.

D- O. Agbaji 18 MIN, 2 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 1-8 FG, 0-3 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 0 +/- I like Ochai’s energy hustling for the offensive board and getting a quick layup. Even when he misses a fastbreak layup, you can hear him screaming “Get back” as he zooms back down the floor. However, he did get a little trigger-happy and couldn’t knock down his threes. Given that he played 18, minutes he should be able to score more than two points.

Inc J. Nwora 07 MIN, 3 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 0-2 FG, 0-1 3FG, 3-4 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 5 +/- Garbage Time

Inc J. Porter 07 MIN, 2 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 1-2 FG, 0-1 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 2 +/- Garbage Time

Inc J. McDaniels 06 MIN, 0 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 0-1 FG, 0-1 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 4 +/- Garbage Time

Inc M. Gueye 06 MIN, 2 PTS, 3 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 1-3 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 2 BLK, 0 TO, 4 +/- Garbage Time