Gameday: Nets vs Raptors, February 22

Welcome to the final third of the season!

The Raptors and Nets will play three times over the last two months. Brooklyn won the first matchup in November, however that was against a drastically different roster. It’s now the Scottie Barnes show, coming off his first All-Star appearance and looking to gain valuable reps in his new role alongside Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett.

Tonight concludes this extended five game homestand. Atlanta awaits for the second leg of a back to back tomorrow.

Nets scope: 21-33, 11th in East | Offensive Rating: T-18th (114.5) | Defensive Rating: 21st (116.8)

Brooklyn broke news to begin the week, firing Jacque Vaughn and naming Kevin Ollie interim head coach. Vaughn’s tenure was a rollercoaster, from dealing with the departures of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving to Ben Simmons trying to regain his All-Star form. Clearly Nets management wanted more this season, but realistically how much more? Brooklyn trails Atlanta by two and a half games for the final Play-In spot.

Cam Thomas on finding out about Jacque Vaughn being fired:



— Erik Slater (@erikslater_) February 21, 2024

Brooklyn reportedly wants to build around Mikal Bridges, who turns 28 in the offseason. 22 year old Cam Thomas is also a building block. They both lead the Nets with over 21 points per game.

Mikal Bridges on remaining with the Nets long-term:



— Erik Slater (@erikslater_) February 21, 2024

Brooklyn was humiliated by Boston before the All-Star break, losing by 50.

Raptors scope: 19-36, 12th in East | Offensive Rating: 20th (113.8) | Defensive Rating: 24th (117.4)

Toronto lost three straight and six of eight before the week off. Good timing for a reset, and maybe even better timing for an unexpected guest.

Georges St-Pierre is at Raptors practice today. Chatting with Scottie Barnes right now

Great time with the Raptors in Toronto today. — Georges St-Pierre (@GeorgesStPierre) February 22, 2024

The Canadian MMA legend spoke to the Raptors for 30 minutes before the team had their first practice since the break. Darko Rajakovic called it a “training camp feel,” installing things for the new guys and making defensive tweaks.

On the five year anniversary of his retirement announcement, @GeorgesStPierre gave the@Raptors a pep talk during today's practice.



Scottie Barnes discussed his love of MMA and being inspired by Georges.



— Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) February 21, 2024

Immanuel Quickley added that the time away was good for team chemistry. One of the most welcome sights to end this season would be a more developed on court feel between IQ and Scottie. Darko has also mentioned in the past that Quickley needs to take a higher volume of perimeter shots.

Last but definitely not least, it’s Caribbean Heritage night! Soca artist Skinny Fabulous will be performing at halftime. Here’s a throwback to last season when Kayla Grey introduced Matt and Jack to doubles.

Caribbean night here are Scotiabank Arena. Had to put Matt and Jack on — Kayla Grey (@Kayla_Grey) February 24, 2023

Here’s Scottie on his Jamaican roots.

Big up yuhself 🇯🇲



Listen as Scottie chats about his Jamaican heritage — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) February 21, 2024

Game Info

Tip-Off: 7pm EST | TV: TSN 4 | Radio: Sportsnet 590

Nets Lineup

Dariq Whitehead (shin stress reaction) is out for the season.

PG: Ben Simmons, Dennis Schroder, Dennis Smith Jr.

SG: Cam Thomas, Lonnie Walker IV, Keon Johnson

SF: Mikal Bridges, Jalen Wilson, Keita Bates-Diop

PF: Cameron Johnson, Dorian Finney-Smith, Trendon Watford, Noah Clowney

C: Nic Claxton, Day’Ron Sharpe

Raptors Lineup

Markquis Nowell (hamstring) is the only player on the Raptors injury report. Justice Winslow and Mouhamadou Gueye’s 10 day contracts expired. D.J. Carton is the newest 10 day, Louis wrote a little on him yesterday.

PG: Immanuel Quickley, D.J. Carton

SG: Gary Trent Jr, Gradey Dick

SF: RJ Barrett, Ochai Agbaji, Jordan Nwora, Jalen McDaniels, Garrett Temple

PF: Scottie Barnes, Bruce Brown, Chris Boucher

C: Jakob Poeltl, Kelly Olynyk, Jontay Porter

The Line

Raptors are favoured by two points. Similar records, looking towards the future. The new head coach effect can be unpredictable, coupled with coming off a long break.