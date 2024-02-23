Quick Reaction: Raptors 123, Hawks 121

|Raptors
|123
|Final
|121
|Hawks
B-
|J. Nwora14 MIN, 0 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 0-5 FG, 0-3 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 7 +/-
Nwora could not get any offense going whatsoever in his minutes, but while he was on the floor he did play some solid defense, especially on Trae Young.
A
|S. Barnes37 MIN, 20 PTS, 5 REB, 10 AST, 1 STL, 8-13 FG, 0-2 3FG, 4-4 FT, 1 BLK, 3 TO, 6 +/-
Great game from Scottie as he bullied Atlanta practically all game, multiple times he had a one on one in the post and simply backed his man down for a hook shot, his playmaking also popped as well today as he was finding guys out of the post and just making really quick decisions.
B
|J. Poeltl26 MIN, 12 PTS, 13 REB, 6 AST, 0 STL, 6-13 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 2 BLK, 1 TO, 4 +/-
Jakob was doing great as a playmaking hub for Toronto, he had a lot of handoffs and set screens to free guys up for shots, and he also killed it on the glass as well, he did most of his scoring in the first half.
B
|G. Trent Jr.34 MIN, 13 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST, 0 STL, 4-14 FG, 2-9 3FG, 3-3 FT, 1 BLK, 1 TO, -9 +/-
Gary was not efficient tonight but he work defensively on Trae Young as the primary for a lot of this game was pretty good, he hit a pretty huge three down the stretch as well.
A-
|I. Quickley37 MIN, 24 PTS, 7 REB, 5 AST, 0 STL, 9-20 FG, 6-11 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 3 TO, -1 +/-
Quickley once again began the game extremely hot, and he tied his season high in three pointers as well, he had a much better first half than second half though, but overall Quickley had a nice game.
B+
|B. Brown32 MIN, 12 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST, 0 STL, 5-9 FG, 1-2 3FG, 1-1 FT, 1 BLK, 0 TO, -1 +/-
Bruce Brown was a nice release valve for Toronto offensively, he lurked around the dunker spot and got some patented floaters to go when Toronto needed it.
A+
|G. Dick21 MIN, 18 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 8-13 FG, 2-5 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -7 +/-
Gradey had a huge game today and once again showed that he is more than a shooter. Gradey’s movement of the ball tonight got him a lot of great looks at the basket which he finished, and he even created some mid range looks for himself as well.
A-
|K. Olynyk22 MIN, 10 PTS, 5 REB, 6 AST, 0 STL, 5-9 FG, 0-2 3FG, 0-0 FT, 1 BLK, 0 TO, -2 +/-
Kelly Olynyk was huge down the stretch for Toronto on both ends of the floor, he showed off some of his playmaking prowess tonight as well, he just did a lot of things well tonight.
A+
|O. Agbaji17 MIN, 14 PTS, 4 REB, 0 AST, 1 STL, 5-6 FG, 4-5 3FG, 0-0 FT, 1 BLK, 3 TO, 13 +/-
Ochai provided some well needed spacing and offense for Toronto in this game and he was lights out from beyond the arc, he also had some good moments as a team defender as well.
A
|Darko Rajakovic
Great gameplay for Trae Young, sent a lot of doubles and nail help to make Trae uncomfortable which was a big reason why Toronto was able to win this game, used Jakob and Kelly very well tonight as well.
Things We Saw
- Gradey Dick is so smart off the ball on offense, he cuts with intention every time and now that his shot is falling things look great.
- Toronto’s defense looked pretty good tonight all things considered and they have looked good on that end a lot recently.