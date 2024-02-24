905 win wild one against Santa Cruz Warriors in overtime

What. A. Game.

The way the game started was nearly the complete opposite of how it ended. The Warriors started on a 13-2 run and wouldn’t look back. Santa Cruz would be in control the entire first half, but the 905 battled back from a 24-point halftime deficit to win 114-109.

The last two minutes of the fourth quarter saw five lead changes, crucial shots from both teams and decisive missed free throws. The great thing about the G League is they stream every game on YouTube, if you want to watch a fun finish I recommend going back and watching it.

Who else other than Javon

Javon Freeman-Liberty continued to show why he deserves an NBA shot. The 24-year-old started slow only having three points after the opening quarter. He would more than makeup for it throughout the game, finishing with 37 points, 14 rebounds, and two assists.

Freeman-Liberty consistently used his quickness and craftiness to get to the paint over and over again before using a creative finishing package to get the ball in the hoop.

It would not shock me if the combo guard gets some more run with the big club down the stretch.

Welcome to Mississauga Xavier

After putting pen to paper officially on Thursday, Xavier Pinson made his 905 debut. And It was an impressive one at that.

He put up nine points, five assists, two rebounds, three steals, and was a game-high plus 18. The 23-year-old also closed the game for Eric Khoury’s squad showcasing some impressive speed while moving the ball well.

Second half effort

Coming back from down 24 points is no easy feat, but the 905 outscored the Warriors 69-50 in the second half and overtime while tightening the screws on defence.

What makes this comeback more impressive is they did it without hitting their free throws. Only going 12/25 (48%).

While Freeman-Liberty was the biggest contributor he wasn’t the only one. Jontay Porter finished with 17 points, 10 rebounds, six assists, three blocks, and two steals. Justise Winslow returned from his 10-day contract and impacted the game on both ends, stuffing the stat sheet with 14 points, 13 rebounds, four assists, four blocks, and three steals.

If you missed this one, that sucks. Don’t worry, however, as it will be the same teams, at the same time, in the same place once again tonight.