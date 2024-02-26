Gameday: Raptors @ Pacers, February 26

A friend will turn foe once again.

For the second time in two weeks, the Toronto Raptors and Indiana Pacers will square off with Pascal Siakam playing in his first home game against his former squad.

Raptors Outlook: 21-36 | 12th in Eastern Conference

Raptors Previous Results

@ Atlanta W 123-121

vs Brooklyn W 121-93

vs Indiana L 127-125

vs San Antonio L 122-99

vs Cleveland L 119-95

This might be the most important game for Toronto for one reason and one reason only.

Pizza.

The Dinos will go for three wins for the first time this year and will look to finally receive the once-promised pizza party for doing so. Toronto has come out of the all-star break with a fire lit under there you know what, demolishing Brooklyn before squeaking out a win against Atlanta, payback for losing a nail-biter to them earlier in the season.

The Raptors are top 10 in both offensive and defensive rating since play in the league resumed and will look to continue that trend against a lethal offence.

Pacers Outlook: 33-25 | 7th in Eastern Conference

Pacers Previous Results

vs Dallas W 133-111

vs Detroit W 129-115

@ Toronto W 127-125

@ Charlotte L 111-102

@ New York W 125-111

After hosting all-star weekend, Indiana will play in their third game post-break and the second half of a back-to-back. They are coming off a convincing win last night against the red-hot Mavericks taking them down by more than 20 points. Myles Turner was a monster tying a season-high 33 points to go along with eight rebounds. Pascal Siakam had a near double-double putting up 12 points and nine rebounds.

The Pacers’ offence is lethal, but since the all-star break, the Raptors have the seventh-best defensive rating. It will be interesting to see if that trend continues against a top offence in the association in Indiana.

Game Info

Tip-Off: 7:00 p.m. ET

Television: TSN

Radio: Sportsnet 590 The Fan

Starting Lineups (Projected)

Indiana Pacers

PG: Tyrese Haliburton

SG: Andrew Nembhard

SF: Bennedict Mathurin

PF: Pascal Siakam

C: Myles Turner

Toronto Raptors

PG: Immanuel Quickley

SG: Gary Trent Jr.

SF: RJ Barrett

PF: Scottie Barnes

C: Jakob Poeltl

Injury Report

Pacers

Aaron Nesmith (ankle) – Doubtful

Raptors

Markquis Nowell (Hamstring) – Out

FanDuel Betting Odds

Team Spread Money Total Indiana Pacers -6.5 (-110) -260 O 246 (-110) Toronto Raptors +6.5 (-110) +215 U 246 (-110) *Odds as of February 26, 12:00 am ET*

The Pacers come into this one 25th in the NBA in defensive rating (118.8), while the Raptors aren’t much better at 22nd in the association (117.2). Also, the last time these two teams faced-off they combined for 252 points, taking the over could be considered.