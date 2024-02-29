Raptors Win Streak Cut Short by Disgruntled Mavericks

The Toronto Raptors (22-37) couldn’t keep the winning vibes going as they fell to the Dallas Mavericks (34-25) 136-125 this past Wednesday night.

Despite the loss, the “BBQ” trio of Scottie Barnes, RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley combined for 73 points, 21 rebounds and 22 assists.

The first quarter started with RJ Barrett asserting himself early, pounding the paint, attacking, and drawing fouls. Scottie also showed off how great of a help defender he can be, recognizing where Luka would turn when posting up and was able to rip him and get the dunk in transition. The Raptors were doing everything they needed to, to be successful. Pushing the pace in transition, playing great defence, rotating, and forcing the Mavs to make some sloppy passes leading to turnovers. However, the Mavs would wake up late in the first and Luka would lead the charge with a 14-2 run to keep the game close. Gradey Dick helped stop the bleeding near the end of the first by showing what he could do without the ball, setting an off-ball screen to free him up for the wide-open three.

The Mavs began the second attacking the Raptors’ paint immediately, Luka would take over just penetrating the paint for the layup, hitting a three and getting a little bit flashy hitting a step-back pump fake and one. The Raptors did see more success as soon as Lively went to the bench, they would push the pace and attack the paint to help get back into it. However, what would spell disaster for the Raptors was their lack of ability to guard the three. Tim Hardaway Jr. would hit three three-pointers in the second. The Raptors would keep fighting on the offensive end, with Quickley coming up big for the team hitting some clutch three-pointers.

The Raptors locked in at the end of the second with a great defensive & offensive sequence. Scottie would play the passing lanes, stealing Luka’s pass from the pick and roll, then throwing it down to RJ who got an and one in transition. The Raptors led the Mavs 67-66 at the half. Immanuel Quickley led the scoring for the team with 14 points.

The Mavericks opened the third just like the second quarter, by attacking the paint repeatedly. RJ would try to keep up by playing his game and finding his way down low. Unfortunately for the Raptors, the Luka show began. Luka began the hunt for mismatches and found the scoring opportunities easily. It also didn’t help the Raptors’ case that their energy completely flipped from the first half. They were lacking the energy defensively, leaving shooters open and not hustling for the rebounds, giving the Mavs easy second-chance points. The Raptors also couldn’t get out on the break and run as the Mavs limited their transition opportunities. The Mavs outscored the Raptors 40-25 in the third.

The fourth quarter was more of the same story just worse. Kyrie and Luka would actively hunt Gary Trent Jr. on offence, putting him into the pick and roll and forcing the switch. This would lead to an easy score for Kyrie or Luka every time. The Mavericks defeated the Raptors 136-125.

Raptors Republic Player of the Night

Immanuel Quickley is the Raptors Republic player of the night! Quickley showed out tonight with an impressive 28 points, 5 rebounds, nine assists and 2 steals.

The guard scored 28 points on an outstanding 55 percent from the field, while also knocking down 5 of his 11 three-pointers.

It seems like Quickley is becoming more comfortable in his point guard role with the Raptors and is finding out what works for him.

Who is next?

The Toronto Raptors will play the Golden State Warriors this Friday at 7:30 PM.