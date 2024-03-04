Raptors hang on in Scottie’s first missed game of the season

This was the first look of the Raptors trying to fill the massive craters left by Scottie Barnes absence in the lineup, both offensively and defensively. There were some sluggish moments in the first half and late in the fourth, but Toronto pulled out a win against a depleted Hornets team that has been missing LaMelo Ball since late January.

The win did come at a cost. Jakob Poeltl left the court after colliding with Brandon Miller in the second quarter and dislocated his pinky finger. There isn’t a fracture but he is undergoing further evaluation. What’s up with all the finger injuries lately?

Before getting into any game stuff, take a moment to appreciate exactly what Scottie has done all season. Going 60 for 60 before his injury is impressive in itself during an era where missing games is common.

Scottie Barnes is the ONLY player in the NBA to lead his team in all stats.



Wow.

Ochai’s opportunity

Ochai Agbaji got the starting nod for Barnes. He struggled to knock down open threes but was active on the boards with nine rebounds (four offensive) and provided good defence. Darko Rajakovic jokingly congratulated him on finding a way to shoot 20 times postgame. Agbaji talked afterwards about playing with a good passing big in Poeltl. Jak set up Ochai for his first three baskets, before later leaving the game.

Agbaji is a tough grader on himself. Immanuel Quickley thought otherwise.

Running the Offence

Without Barnes, Quickley and RJ Barrett have more responsibility to score and facilitate. They both kickstarted good ball movement in the second half. Quickley tied his season-high 11 assists and recorded his fourth double double of the season (all with the Raptors). More importantly, IQ went 6-6 from the free throw line down the stretch. RJ is still off from the stripe (missed both his attempts), but otherwise had an efficient night with 23 points, eight boards and five assists.

Quick shoutout to new two-way player DJ Carton with his hustle and diving save for a key Barrett triple in the fourth quarter.

Here’s Darko on IQ and RJ’s expanded roles in the offence.

Quickley talked about playing without Barnes for the first time. Also he didn’t see the video on Scottie’s injury on Friday. It was kind of his fault?

GTJ in the clutch

Despite some positives, the Raptors suffered an ugly drought late in the fourth to turn a double digit lead into a 103-102 deficit when Davis Bertans knocked down a three. The clutch Quickley free throws ensued but the Hornets still had a shot to tie in the final seconds.

In came Trent to the rescue, surprising Vasilije Micic by trapping off Bertans and ripping away the ball for the game winning play. Gary also had 14 points and was responsible for getting some offensive flow going during the early parts of the third quarter where the team usually comes out slow.

The Raptors won this game despite not scoring a field goal for the last 4:20 of the game.



Until that GTJ steal and lay-up.



Absolutely hilarious.

Sidenotes

Gradey Dick went 3-5 from three, finishing with 11 points. Many would like to see him get more reps in closing lineups like when he provided key plays in Atlanta last month. Didn’t happen last night.

Jordan Nwora has taken advantage of whatever opportunities that come his way, also scoring 11 off the bench. Bruce Brown missing this game with right knee inflammation opened up minutes for Nwora.

Despite Brown and Barnes absence, Chris Boucher did not find his way on the court. He’s buried deep on that bench.

Up Next: Toronto hosts New Orleans to wrap up this four game homestand. Four on the road follows, with three stops in the West.