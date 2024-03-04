Kelly Olynyk agrees to 2-year extension with Raptors

Another Canadian is sticking around!
Olynyk was eligible for an extension until June 30th. That’s now been taken care of.
Olynyk has been key off the bench, averaging 9.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists through nine games as a Raptor. He hasn’t found his three point shot in Toronto yet (26 percent, compared to 43 in Utah) but his veteran playmaking savvy has been beneficial for Gradey Dick especially in their lineups together.
Kelly may see an uptick in playing time with Jakob Poeltl sidelined due to a dislocated pinky.