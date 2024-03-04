Kelly Olynyk agrees to 2-year extension with Raptors

Olynyk (32) is now under contract until 2026.

Another Canadian is sticking around!

Olynyk was eligible for an extension until June 30th. That’s now been taken care of.

Toronto Raptors center Kelly Olynyk has agreed on a two-year, $26.25 million contract extension, Jeff Schwartz of @excelbasketball tells ESPN. Deal is the max that Olynyk was able to extend on. pic.twitter.com/KjFBVsI15u — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 4, 2024

Olynyk has been key off the bench, averaging 9.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists through nine games as a Raptor. He hasn’t found his three point shot in Toronto yet (26 percent, compared to 43 in Utah) but his veteran playmaking savvy has been beneficial for Gradey Dick especially in their lineups together.

Kelly may see an uptick in playing time with Jakob Poeltl sidelined due to a dislocated pinky.