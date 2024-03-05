Run It Back – Raptors Weekly Recap Show w/Coty and Zulfi

Scottie Barnes is likely done for the season...what now?

After another slate of Raptors basketball, Coty Wiles joins Zulfi Sheikh to recap all the action and break down the latest storylines coming out of the week.

What does the rest of the year look like without Scottie Barnes, who needs to step up the most, and what is up with Bruce Brown lately? We cover it all and more!

*** This episode was recorded BEFORE all of the news that broke on Mar. 4. Prior to the Raptors signings (Gueye, Ramsey), the waiving of Nowell, the Olynyk extension, and news of Barnes undergoing surgery. ***

Zulfi’s Power Rankings (Feb. 26 – Mar. 4)

Immanuel Quickley (up from 3) RJ Barrett Scottie Barnes (down from 1) Jakob Poeltl Gradey Dick (up from 6) Kelly Olynyk (up from 8) Gary Trent Jr (down from 6) Ochai Agbaji Bruce Brown (down from 7) Chris Boucher Jordan Nwora Javon Freeman-Liberty Garrett Temple Jalen McDaniels (down from 13)

Raptors Same-game Parlay (vs. the Pelicans on Mar. 5)

This same-game parlay will offer a combined odds of +259 (odds via FanDuel)

Ingram 20+ points (-150)

Valanciunas 8+ rebounds (-250)

Quickley 3+ made threes (-145)

