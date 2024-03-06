Shorthanded Raptors suffer record home loss to Pelicans

First time the Raptors have lost by 40+ since Skydome days in 1996.

At least fans that attended this game witnessed history?

Wins: Not tonight



And



Lessons: Sometimes you will lose by a historic margin.

It’s the Raptors largest home defeat in franchise history, topping a 40 point loss to the Penny and Shaq led Orlando Magic in 1996. Those were Skydome days. Combining the 38 point drubbing in New Orleans last month, the Pels outscored Toronto by 79 in two games this season. The good news is that there won’t be a trilogy.

Three point barrage

Another bad record: Toronto allowed a franchise worst 24 threes last night. Herb Jones got that trend started with 14 first quarter points, consistently locating to the corner for four triples.

After that it was the Trey Murphy show. He knocked down 10, the most the Raptors have given up to a single player. Stephen Curry and Tyrese Maxey held the previous record with nine.

Just for good measure, Jonas Valanciunas went 2-2 from deep in the second half. Death, taxes and JV’s threes remember? Valanciunas started his reputation as a capable three point shooter during the final regular season game of the 2017 season, making his first as a pro and garnering a classic call from Matt Devlin.

Seven years later, JV has now drained 228 threes at a respectable 35.8 percent clip, keeping pace with the current pace and space NBA. Good for him!

Zion’s first trip to Toronto

It’s bizarre that Williamson first pro appearance north of the border is coming in his fifth season. However factoring in his injuries and the Tampa/Covid years kept Williamson away from Toronto until last night.

He flirted with a triple double (16 pts, 8 reb, 9 ast) and gave the fans a show with two dunks.

That brings us to a postgame question: if Zion would do a dunk contest at some point.

"I gotta do my part and make the All-Star game. If I'm in the All-Star game, Ill do the dunk contest"



"I gotta do my part and make the All-Star game. If I'm in the All-Star game, Ill do the dunk contest"

— Zion Williamson on participating in the Dunk Contest

So basically if Zion is healthy, he just campaigned for an All-Star starting spot next year in the best way possible. This is a binding contract. If Zion keeps his word, it wouldn’t be shocking to see his AAU teammate Ja Morant join. The Bay Area saved the dunk contest in 2000, much thanks to Vince Carter. Can the same happen in 2025 or am I way too optimistic here?

Javon Freeman-Liberty

JFL scored a career-high 13 points with this game well out of hand, resulting in praise from Darko Rajakovic postgame.

Offensively, he consistently made use of his elite speed and just never showed fear at the rim/in traffic — which is good to see translate from the G League



Offensively, he consistently made use of his elite speed and just never showed fear at the rim/in traffic — which is good to see translate from the G League pic.twitter.com/WnDCX5IJdO — Zulfi Sheikh (@zulfi_sheikh) March 6, 2024

Javon Freeman-Liberty with his first career NBA three!

Freeman-Liberty had his contract converted to a standard NBA one a few days ago. He credited one vet in particular for helping him along the way.

Sidenotes

This seems to be a daily sidenote, but chants to play Chris Boucher rang out in the fourth quarter. It didn’t happen. Boucher hasn’t played in five of the last six games.

Rare off game for Gradey Dick recently. He failed to make a three (0-5) for the first time in 13 games.

Jakob Poeltl underwent successful surgery to repair a torn ligament in his pinky, joining Scottie Barnes with unfortunate finger injuries. There is no timetable for his return.

More JV news. He premiered his new documentary in Toronto on Monday.

Jonas Valanciunas premiered his new documentary "Jonas", a story about his life on and off the basketball court tonight, for over 300 people in Toronto where he started his NBA career

Up Next: Toronto begins a four game road trip Thursday in Phoenix.