The season may be over for the team but what about individual development?

This week we talk about the devastating injuries to Scottie Barnes and Jakob “Pert Plus” Poeltl as well as agreeing that someone MUST play for the Toronto Raptors so it’s good that we locked up Kelly Olynyk for 2 years. Plus will Toronto get a WNBA franchise? What will they be called? Check it out!

