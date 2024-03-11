The Interview: Kobi Simmons, Raptors 905 Guard

"Swaggy P. I definitely remember that. At that point my game started to ooze out a little bit."

Raptors 905 guard Kobi Simmons joins Andrew Damelin for a spiritual, philosophical and technical basketball discussion. Learn about the seven-year pro’s exodus from the emotional roller coaster of making the NBA, to grinding it out in the G League, to making the NBA again, to grinding it out in the G League AGAIN. Plus Kobi gives a mesmerizing technical breakdown of his nasty crossover on Nick Young back in the day. 905 head coach Eric Khoury calls Kobi a great conversationalist. This podcast proves him right!

