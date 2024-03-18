Magic sweep two game set and season series

This is more of a wrap up for both games as opposed to just yesterday. No video clips from me today. Even the sicko demographic on here can only take so much and I can read the room. That term is being used endearingly.

A similar script was followed in this home and home set. The Raptors were competitive in the first halves but Orlando eventually took over in both third quarters and pulled away. The Magic shot better from three point range on Friday and scored 60 points in the paint on Sunday. Toronto was exposed repeatedly on cutting actions yesterday until Paolo Banchero caught fire and finished with 29 points. Jalen Suggs (26 points combined) is still behaving like a scorned ex despite currently being on the better team.

Immanuel Quickley struggled to score against Orlando’s fourth ranked defence in both games, combining to shoot 7-24 from the field and 1-9 from three. Dealing with the Magic’s length was predictably problematic. IQ probably also forced a couple plays and drives but that comes with the territory being a primary option with Scottie Barnes and RJ Barrett out.

The Raptors have now lost seven straight games, something that hasn’t been done since dropping the final seven in the Tampa season. There was also a nine game skid in that dreadful campaign that’s probably going to be reached. Toronto is 1-7 since Barnes injury and 2-16 (!!) without Jakob Poeltl this season. Meanwhile Orlando improves to a perfect 13-0 at home vs teams under .500. The Magic continue to enjoy their best year since Superman 2 (Dwight Howard) wore a big 12 across his chest. They are 11-3 in their last 14 games and are only a half game behind the Knicks for fourth in the East. That might end up being a first round matchup, which will be challenging on all fronts but Orlando did take the season series 3-1.

Positives from both games? Gary Trent Jr. scored a season high 31 points on Friday, knocking down seven threes and keeping the Raptors somewhat competitive. Jordan Nwora had 14 off the bench in that game and 18 last night, including 12 in the third quarter. Nwora mentioned postgame that if he gets consistent minutes, he will eventually find his rhythm within a game (this is not to be interpreted as a shot at Darko Rajakovic in any way, moreso just common sense.)

We have 14 games remaining folks. Try to find solace in these rough times. Better days ahead.

Sidenotes

Hands down the best moment from this game came when it was actually over when rookies Gradey Dick and Anthony Black swapped jerseys. The Magic’s twitter account hilariously deleted their post of the moment upon realization.

Gradey commented “whoopsie” on Instagram to the viral posts.’

Yes, when it comes to Dick we have been immature all season. Why stop now? Gotta have some laughs.

Up Next: A couple days off, then hosting Sacramento on Wednesday and Oklahoma City on Friday. Two teams very concerned with their seeding in the Western Conference. March Madness beginning on Tuesday is also a distraction.