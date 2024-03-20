Fan Duel Toronto Raptors

Quick Reaction: Kings 123, Raptors 89

Toronto loses big at home to the Sacramento Kings.

by
Kings123Final
Box Score		89Raptors
C
G. Dick32 MIN, 5 PTS, 1 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 1-8 FG, 1-6 3FG, 2-2 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, -16 +/-

Rough game for Gradey tonight, he could not get in rhythm as a scorer, he did make some nice plays coming off of pin down screens and when Toronto was in a bind.

A
O. Agbaji30 MIN, 13 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST, 3 STL, 5-10 FG, 2-4 3FG, 1-2 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, -18 +/-

Sacramento was not paying Ochai a lot of attention during the game and he took full advantage of the opportunities. Shot the three ball well and drove with a purpose as well.

B-
K. Olynyk30 MIN, 9 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST, 0 STL, 4-7 FG, 1-3 3FG, 0-0 FT, 2 BLK, 3 TO, -18 +/-

Olynyk was a bit of a Swiss army knife tonight, a lot of the actions are being run through him, foul trouble plagued him in this game as well though.

B+
G. Trent Jr.32 MIN, 18 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 6-17 FG, 4-9 3FG, 2-2 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -16 +/-

Gary’s shotmaking was a bright spot during this otherwise bleak game, especially fro m behind the arc.

B
B. Brown26 MIN, 9 PTS, 5 REB, 6 AST, 1 STL, 3-8 FG, 0-1 3FG, 3-3 FT, 0 BLK, 4 TO, -22 +/-

Bruce’s playmaking really shined today, he was constantly moving toward the rim and battling on the glass and then kicking out to shooters.

A
J. Ramsey22 MIN, 11 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 5-8 FG, 1-3 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, -21 +/-

Ramsey took full advantage of his minutes tonight and he looked good finishing at the rim, he didn’t rush anything and let the game come to him.

A-
J. Nwora17 MIN, 13 PTS, 2 REB, 0 AST, 1 STL, 5-7 FG, 1-2 3FG, 2-3 FT, 0 BLK, 5 TO, -20 +/-

Nwora hit a lot of tough shots off the dribble tonight, he was in attack mode during all of his minutes and managed to have a fairly efficient game all things considered.

J. McDaniels14 MIN, 4 PTS, 0 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 2-4 FG, 0-2 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -13 +/-

Limited shot attempts for McDaniels tonight, his defense left plenty to be desired but with all these injuries it’s tough to ask a lot from him.

Inc
J. Porter03 MIN, 0 PTS, 2 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0-1 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 1 +/-

Left game early due to injury.

C
M. Gueye13 MIN, 3 PTS, 2 REB, 0 AST, 1 STL, 1-6 FG, 0-0 3FG, 1-4 FT, 1 BLK, 3 TO, -19 +/-

Gueye had a tough time handling Sabonis on the interior, which was to be expected, but he also was not able to score well or rebound well.

Things We Saw

  1. This team has been completely decimated by injuries and there will be plenty of nights like this until they get healthier.
