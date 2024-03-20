Quick Reaction: Kings 123, Raptors 89

C G. Dick 32 MIN, 5 PTS, 1 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 1-8 FG, 1-6 3FG, 2-2 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, -16 +/- Rough game for Gradey tonight, he could not get in rhythm as a scorer, he did make some nice plays coming off of pin down screens and when Toronto was in a bind.

A O. Agbaji 30 MIN, 13 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST, 3 STL, 5-10 FG, 2-4 3FG, 1-2 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, -18 +/- Sacramento was not paying Ochai a lot of attention during the game and he took full advantage of the opportunities. Shot the three ball well and drove with a purpose as well.

B- K. Olynyk 30 MIN, 9 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST, 0 STL, 4-7 FG, 1-3 3FG, 0-0 FT, 2 BLK, 3 TO, -18 +/- Olynyk was a bit of a Swiss army knife tonight, a lot of the actions are being run through him, foul trouble plagued him in this game as well though.

B+ G. Trent Jr. 32 MIN, 18 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 6-17 FG, 4-9 3FG, 2-2 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -16 +/- Gary’s shotmaking was a bright spot during this otherwise bleak game, especially fro m behind the arc.

B B. Brown 26 MIN, 9 PTS, 5 REB, 6 AST, 1 STL, 3-8 FG, 0-1 3FG, 3-3 FT, 0 BLK, 4 TO, -22 +/- Bruce’s playmaking really shined today, he was constantly moving toward the rim and battling on the glass and then kicking out to shooters.

A J. Ramsey 22 MIN, 11 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 5-8 FG, 1-3 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, -21 +/- Ramsey took full advantage of his minutes tonight and he looked good finishing at the rim, he didn’t rush anything and let the game come to him.

A- J. Nwora 17 MIN, 13 PTS, 2 REB, 0 AST, 1 STL, 5-7 FG, 1-2 3FG, 2-3 FT, 0 BLK, 5 TO, -20 +/- Nwora hit a lot of tough shots off the dribble tonight, he was in attack mode during all of his minutes and managed to have a fairly efficient game all things considered.

J. McDaniels 14 MIN, 4 PTS, 0 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 2-4 FG, 0-2 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -13 +/- Limited shot attempts for McDaniels tonight, his defense left plenty to be desired but with all these injuries it’s tough to ask a lot from him.

Inc J. Porter 03 MIN, 0 PTS, 2 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0-1 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 1 +/- Left game early due to injury.