Quick Reaction: Knicks 145, Raptors 101

A+ G. Dick 30 MIN, 23 PTS, 1 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 10-18 FG, 3-6 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -26 +/- Great game tonight, career high in scoring, made a lot of tough shots and moved off the ball very well, looks as confident as ever.

Inc O. Agbaji 05 MIN, 0 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 0-1 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -8 +/- Left game in first quarter due to a hip injury, hope he is alright.

B- K. Olynyk 27 MIN, 13 PTS, 7 REB, 8 AST, 0 STL, 5-9 FG, 1-4 3FG, 2-2 FT, 0 BLK, 3 TO, -20 +/- Once again passed the ball pretty well, had a hard time dealing with size of the Knicks in the paint, was solid scoring in the paint as well.

B+ G. Trent Jr. 31 MIN, 18 PTS, 2 REB, 6 AST, 0 STL, 6-11 FG, 1-2 3FG, 5-6 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -32 +/- Another game where Gary’s scoring didn’t really come from behind the three point line, he cut hard and scored on mostly twos, got to the free throw line a good amount also.

A- J. Freeman-Liberty 29 MIN, 14 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST, 0 STL, 5-9 FG, 1-4 3FG, 3-3 FT, 0 BLK, 3 TO, -19 +/- One of the better games for JFL lately, his finishing was a lot stronger than it’s been and he took care of the ball a lot better as well, didn’t seem overwhelmed tonight.

C B. Brown 20 MIN, 3 PTS, 0 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 1-3 FG, 1-2 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, -19 +/- Didn’t really have much impact on this game whatsoever.

C- M. Gueye 11 MIN, 2 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 1-4 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 1 BLK, 2 TO, -10 +/- Gueye didn’t do a lot with his minutes tonight, a lot of them were with a massive deficit and he couldn’t seem to stand out at all.

C+ K. Simmons 24 MIN, 2 PTS, 1 REB, 6 AST, 3 STL, 1-6 FG, 0-3 3FG, 0-0 FT, 1 BLK, 0 TO, -25 +/- Really enjoyed his tenacity on the defensive end, very active on ball defender, willing to sacrifice his body, great energy off the bench, scoring didn’t go well for him.

B J. Nwora 19 MIN, 7 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST, 2 STL, 3-6 FG, 1-2 3FG, 0-0 FT, 1 BLK, 2 TO, -20 +/- Very active defensively tonight, the creation skills were showing a bit but he failed to finish a couple of nice plays, solid game overall

A G. Temple 27 MIN, 15 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST, 2 STL, 5-10 FG, 3-6 3FG, 2-2 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -14 +/- The veteran stepped up as much as he could tonight, scored in bunches early on, hit some really tough threes, including one where he was fouled, scoring slowed down as the game went on but what he gave was plenty.

C J. McDaniels 17 MIN, 4 PTS, 0 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 2-7 FG, 0-2 3FG, 0-0 FT, 1 BLK, 3 TO, -27 +/- Tough shooting game from Jmac, his defense also wasn’t very good.