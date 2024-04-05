Gameday: Raptors @ Bucks, April 5

Well, it’s another gameday.
The Raptors are coming off of their worst loss in franchise history marking their 15th squander in a row. Toronto only had eight available players against Minnesota as things continued to get worse and worse north of the border.
Raptors Outlook: 23-53 | 12th in Eastern Conference
Raptors Previous Results
@ Minnesota L 133-85
vs Los Angelas Lakers L 128-111
vs Philadelphia L 135-120
vs New York L 145-101
vs Brooklyn L 96-88
If you are an optimist, the losses piling up down the stretch for the Raptors are a good thing. With the Grizzlies win against the Bucks on Wednesday, Toronto is basically locked into having the sixth-best odds in the upcoming draft. Of course, this is important because the Raptors traded away their top six protected pick to the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for Jakob Poeltl.
Gradey Dick and Immanuel Quickley are coming off 16-point outings against the Timberwolves, the only two bright spots in the franchise’s worse loss in history.
Bucks Outlook: 47-29 | 2nd in Eastern Conference
Bucks Previous Results
vs Memphis L 111-101
@ Washington L 117-113
@ Atlanta W 122-113
@ New Orleans L 107-100
vs Los Angeles L 128-124
If the Raptors were to shock the world and snap their losing streak, this could be the game to do it. The Bucks have lost four of their last five games including two in a row to the Wizards and Grizzlies, two teams below Canada’s team in the standings.
Brook Lopez is coming off a double-double night on Wednesday with 25 points and 10 rebounds. The Raptors have struggled mightily against bigs and the Bucks could potentially roll out three in Lopez, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Bobby Portis.
Game Info
Tip-Off: 8:00 p.m. ET
Television: Sportsnet One
Radio: Sportsnet 590 The Fan
Starting Lineups (Projected)
Milwaukee Bucks
PG: Malik Beasley
SG: Pat Connaughton
SF: Jae Crowder
PF: Bobby Portis
C: Brook Lopez
Toronto Raptors
PG: Immanuel Quickley
SG: Gradey Dick
SF: RJ Barrett
PF: Jalen McDaniels
C: Kelly Olynyk
Injury Report
Bucks
Damian Lillard (Groin) – Questionable
Patrick Beverly (Ankle) – Questionable
MarJon Beauchamp (Ankle) – Questionable
Giannis Antetokounmpo (Hamstring) – Questionable
Raptors
Gary Trent Jr. (Back) – Questionable
Bruce Brown Jr. (Knee) – Questionable
Ochai Agbaji (Hip) – Questionable
Scottie Barnes (Hand) – Out
Jakob Poeltl (Hand) – Out
D.J. Carton (Ankle) – Out
Chris Boucher (Knee) – Out
Jontay Porter (Personal) – Out
FanDuel Betting Odds
|Team
|Spread
|Money
|Total
|Milwaukee Bucks
|-17 (-106)
|-2200
|O 225.5 (-110)
|Toronto Raptors
|+17 (-114)
|+1100
|U 225.5 (-110)
The Bucks have been playing some of their worst basketball of the year with back-to-back losses to the Wizards and Grizzlies. 17 is one of the larger spreads you will find and with RJ Barrett and Kelly Olynyk back in the fold, taking the Raptors to cover could be considered.