Gameday: Raptors @ Bucks, April 5

Well, it’s another gameday.

The Raptors are coming off of their worst loss in franchise history marking their 15th squander in a row. Toronto only had eight available players against Minnesota as things continued to get worse and worse north of the border.

Raptors Outlook: 23-53 | 12th in Eastern Conference

Raptors Previous Results

@ Minnesota L 133-85

vs Los Angelas Lakers L 128-111

vs Philadelphia L 135-120

vs New York L 145-101

vs Brooklyn L 96-88

If you are an optimist, the losses piling up down the stretch for the Raptors are a good thing. With the Grizzlies win against the Bucks on Wednesday, Toronto is basically locked into having the sixth-best odds in the upcoming draft. Of course, this is important because the Raptors traded away their top six protected pick to the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for Jakob Poeltl.

Gradey Dick and Immanuel Quickley are coming off 16-point outings against the Timberwolves, the only two bright spots in the franchise’s worse loss in history.

Bucks Outlook: 47-29 | 2nd in Eastern Conference

Bucks Previous Results

vs Memphis L 111-101

@ Washington L 117-113

@ Atlanta W 122-113

@ New Orleans L 107-100

vs Los Angeles L 128-124

If the Raptors were to shock the world and snap their losing streak, this could be the game to do it. The Bucks have lost four of their last five games including two in a row to the Wizards and Grizzlies, two teams below Canada’s team in the standings.

Brook Lopez is coming off a double-double night on Wednesday with 25 points and 10 rebounds. The Raptors have struggled mightily against bigs and the Bucks could potentially roll out three in Lopez, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Bobby Portis.

Game Info

Tip-Off: 8:00 p.m. ET

Television: Sportsnet One

Radio: Sportsnet 590 The Fan

Starting Lineups (Projected)

Milwaukee Bucks

PG: Malik Beasley

SG: Pat Connaughton

SF: Jae Crowder

PF: Bobby Portis

C: Brook Lopez

Toronto Raptors

PG: Immanuel Quickley

SG: Gradey Dick

SF: RJ Barrett

PF: Jalen McDaniels

C: Kelly Olynyk

Injury Report

Bucks

Damian Lillard (Groin) – Questionable

Patrick Beverly (Ankle) – Questionable

MarJon Beauchamp (Ankle) – Questionable

Giannis Antetokounmpo (Hamstring) – Questionable



Raptors

Gary Trent Jr. (Back) – Questionable

Bruce Brown Jr. (Knee) – Questionable

Ochai Agbaji (Hip) – Questionable

Scottie Barnes (Hand) – Out

Jakob Poeltl (Hand) – Out

D.J. Carton (Ankle) – Out

Chris Boucher (Knee) – Out

Jontay Porter (Personal) – Out

FanDuel Betting Odds

Team Spread Money Total Milwaukee Bucks -17 (-106) -2200 O 225.5 (-110) Toronto Raptors +17 (-114) +1100 U 225.5 (-110) *Odds as of April 5, 12:00 am ET*

The Bucks have been playing some of their worst basketball of the year with back-to-back losses to the Wizards and Grizzlies. 17 is one of the larger spreads you will find and with RJ Barrett and Kelly Olynyk back in the fold, taking the Raptors to cover could be considered.