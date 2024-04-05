Canada Adds France to Olympic Exhibition Schedule

The second leg of Canada’s SMNT Olympic tune-ups was announced earlier today in a press release from the French Basketball Federation.
Earlier this year, Canada Basketball and USA Basketball announced an exhibition matchup, slated to tip off at 10:30 PM EST in Las Vegas on July 10th.
While exhibition games don’t affect the W/L record, it’s an important ramp-up opportunity for the players and the coaching staff. Tinkering with offensive sets, trying new defensive schemes and solidifying a rotation are all invaluable mechanisms to set up the SMNT for success at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Last year, in preparation for the 2023 FIBA World Cup, Canada played in 5 exhibition games against strong competition (Germany, New Zealand, Germany, Spain, Dominican Republic), even winning the DBB Supercup in the process. It looks like Mike Bartlett and co. are following a similar blueprint this summer and I would expect more tune-up games to be announced in the coming weeks.