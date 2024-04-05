Quick Reaction: Raptors: 117, Bucks: 111

B+ O. Agbaji 35 MIN, 3 PTS, 8 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 1-2 FG, 0-0 3FG, 1-2 FT, 0 BLK, 4 TO, 20 +/- Ochai drew the brunt of the Lillard matchup and did an admirable job making him work for it. Lillard shot 41% from the field tonight.

A- R. Barrett 34 MIN, 26 PTS, 7 REB, 2 AST, 2 STL, 8-18 FG, 1-4 3FG, 9-11 FT, 1 BLK, 5 TO, 1 +/- The Bucks struggle to guard the paint and RJ had the green light to take advantage of that all night. A great showing from the free throw line as well.

B+ K. Olynyk 33 MIN, 12 PTS, 7 REB, 2 AST, 0 STL, 3-6 FG, 1-3 3FG, 5-6 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, 19 +/- Kelly had a great game defensively despite not getting many chances on the other end. He was great in his traps/doubles and held his own on the perimeter when the time came.

A+ G. Trent Jr. 37 MIN, 31 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST, 2 STL, 11-22 FG, 7-15 3FG, 2-2 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, 11 +/- Not much else you can ask for from Gary tonight, whose hot hand kept the Raptors in striking distance and ultimately pushed them over the top. Even when the games don’t mean as much Gary’s effort on both ends never seems to dissipate.

A+ I. Quickley 36 MIN, 25 PTS, 11 REB, 9 AST, 3 STL, 4-12 FG, 3-8 3FG, 14-15 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 14 +/- One of Quick’s best games as a Raptor even though the shots weren’t falling. He stayed aggressive and got to the line a ton. His playmaking continues to thrive and grabbed crucial rebound after crucial rebound tonight.

A- G. Dick 26 MIN, 10 PTS, 5 REB, 0 AST, 1 STL, 4-7 FG, 2-4 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -3 +/- A quiet but timely performance from the rookie, who hit big shots when it counted and looked more than capable in his minutes

B- J. Freeman-Liberty 12 MIN, 4 PTS, 2 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 2-4 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -8 +/- Loved the energy on defense from Freeman-Liberty would have loved to see that on the offensive end as well. He seemed hesitant during his first stretch and he seems to play much better when he’s confident and decisive.

B- J. Nwora 12 MIN, 4 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 2-4 FG, 0-1 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -11 +/- With the other guys hitting so much, there wasn’t a ton of room for Nwora tonight as he still doesn’t impact defensively enough to warrant more run when the other guys are scoring.