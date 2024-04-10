Gameday: Raptors @ Nets, April 10

Only three more to go.

While this Raptors season hasn’t gone to plan by any stretch of the imagination, it is sad that there are now no more home games and only three total remaining.

Raptors Outlook: 25-54 | 12th in Eastern Conference

Raptors Previous Results

vs Indiana L 140-123

vs Washington W 130-122

@ Milwaukee W 117-111

@ Minnesota L 133-85

vs Los Angeles Lakers L 128-111

The Raptors will take on an Atlantic division opponent which has not been kind to Toronto this season. The Dinos are 1-14 against their division this season, their one win, however, came against the Nets. If you are team keep the draft pick, a loss would all but guarantee the sixth-best odds for the upcoming draft lottery on May 12, with Toronto sitting two games behind (or ahead depending on how you look at it) of the Memphis Grizzlies.

The player to watch is going to be Javon Freeman-Liberty who is coming off of a career game last night against Indiana. The 24-year-old put up a career-high 20 points and eight rebounds after getting the start for the resting Immanuel Quickley.

Nets Outlook: 31-48 | 12th in Eastern Conference

Nets Previous Results

vs Sacramento L 107-77

vs Detroit W 113-103

vs Indiana W 115-111

@ Indiana L 133-111

vs Los Angeles Lakers L 116-104

The Brooklyn Nets season hasn’t been quite as bad as Toronto’s but it hasn’t been much better either. Brooklyn has won eight games in their last 20, but have played better recently winning five of their last eight. While the Raps have the 24th worst NET rating in the association (-6.1), the Nets aren’t far off with the 22nd worst NET rating in the NBA (-2.8).

The player to watch has to be Dennis Schroder. The former Raptor is averaging 14.4 points, 5.9 assists and 3.4 rebounds as a member of the Nets, and went for 19 points, seven assists, and five rebounds the last time these two teams squared off.

Game Info

Tip-Off: 7:30 p.m. ET

Television: TSN

Radio: Sportsnet 590 The Fan

Starting Lineups (Projected)

Brooklyn Nets

PG: Dennis Schroder

SG: Cam Thomas

SF: Cam Johnson

PF: Mikal Bridges

C: Nic Claxton

Toronto Raptors

PG: Immanuel Quickley

SG: Gary Trent Jr.

SF: RJ Barrett

PF: Ochai Agbaji

C: Kelly Olynyk

Injury Report

Nets

Jacob Gilyard (Hip) – Probable

Cam Johnson (Toe) – Probable

Nic Claxton (Ankle) – Probable

Jaylen Martin (Ankle) – Out

Dennis Smith Jr. (Hip) – Out

Ben Simmons (Back) – Out

Dorian Finney-Smith (Knee) – Out

Keita Bates-Diop (Shin) – Out

Dariq Whitehead (Shin) – Out



Raptors

Gradey Dick (Groin) – Questionable

Scottie Barnes (Hand) – Out

Jakob Poeltl (Hand) – Out

D.J. Carton (Ankle) – Out

Chris Boucher (Knee) – Out

Jontay Porter (Personal) – Out

FanDuel Betting Odds

Team Spread Money Total Brooklyn Nets -10 (-114) -500 O 218.5 (-110) Toronto Raptors +10 (-108) +380 U 218.5 (-110) *Odds as of April 10, 12:00 am ET*

In the previous three meetings between these two teams, they have never gone over the 218.5 line that is set. Also, both these squads are bottom eight in the association in offensive rating this season. With injuries affecting both sides, taking the under could be considered.