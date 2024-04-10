Gameday: Raptors @ Nets, April 10

Only three more to go.
While this Raptors season hasn’t gone to plan by any stretch of the imagination, it is sad that there are now no more home games and only three total remaining.
Raptors Outlook: 25-54 | 12th in Eastern Conference
Raptors Previous Results
vs Indiana L 140-123
vs Washington W 130-122
@ Milwaukee W 117-111
@ Minnesota L 133-85
vs Los Angeles Lakers L 128-111
The Raptors will take on an Atlantic division opponent which has not been kind to Toronto this season. The Dinos are 1-14 against their division this season, their one win, however, came against the Nets. If you are team keep the draft pick, a loss would all but guarantee the sixth-best odds for the upcoming draft lottery on May 12, with Toronto sitting two games behind (or ahead depending on how you look at it) of the Memphis Grizzlies.
The player to watch is going to be Javon Freeman-Liberty who is coming off of a career game last night against Indiana. The 24-year-old put up a career-high 20 points and eight rebounds after getting the start for the resting Immanuel Quickley.
Nets Outlook: 31-48 | 12th in Eastern Conference
Nets Previous Results
vs Sacramento L 107-77
vs Detroit W 113-103
vs Indiana W 115-111
@ Indiana L 133-111
vs Los Angeles Lakers L 116-104
The Brooklyn Nets season hasn’t been quite as bad as Toronto’s but it hasn’t been much better either. Brooklyn has won eight games in their last 20, but have played better recently winning five of their last eight. While the Raps have the 24th worst NET rating in the association (-6.1), the Nets aren’t far off with the 22nd worst NET rating in the NBA (-2.8).
The player to watch has to be Dennis Schroder. The former Raptor is averaging 14.4 points, 5.9 assists and 3.4 rebounds as a member of the Nets, and went for 19 points, seven assists, and five rebounds the last time these two teams squared off.
Game Info
Tip-Off: 7:30 p.m. ET
Television: TSN
Radio: Sportsnet 590 The Fan
Starting Lineups (Projected)
Brooklyn Nets
PG: Dennis Schroder
SG: Cam Thomas
SF: Cam Johnson
PF: Mikal Bridges
C: Nic Claxton
Toronto Raptors
PG: Immanuel Quickley
SG: Gary Trent Jr.
SF: RJ Barrett
PF: Ochai Agbaji
C: Kelly Olynyk
Injury Report
Nets
Jacob Gilyard (Hip) – Probable
Cam Johnson (Toe) – Probable
Nic Claxton (Ankle) – Probable
Jaylen Martin (Ankle) – Out
Dennis Smith Jr. (Hip) – Out
Ben Simmons (Back) – Out
Dorian Finney-Smith (Knee) – Out
Keita Bates-Diop (Shin) – Out
Dariq Whitehead (Shin) – Out
Raptors
Gradey Dick (Groin) – Questionable
Scottie Barnes (Hand) – Out
Jakob Poeltl (Hand) – Out
D.J. Carton (Ankle) – Out
Chris Boucher (Knee) – Out
Jontay Porter (Personal) – Out
FanDuel Betting Odds
|Team
|Spread
|Money
|Total
|Brooklyn Nets
|-10 (-114)
|-500
|O 218.5 (-110)
|Toronto Raptors
|+10 (-108)
|+380
|U 218.5 (-110)
In the previous three meetings between these two teams, they have never gone over the 218.5 line that is set. Also, both these squads are bottom eight in the association in offensive rating this season. With injuries affecting both sides, taking the under could be considered.