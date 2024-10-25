Quick Reaction: 76ers 107, Raptors 115

A+ S. Barnes 36 MIN, 27 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST, 2 STL, 8-11 FG, 0-2 3FG, 11-13 FT, 1 BLK, 4 TO, -1 +/- Scottie started off the game fantastic, going almost coast to coast and finishing with a dunk that rivals a Giannis finish. He was also able to show off his play-making ability from both the post and in the PnR. However, he slowed down until late in the third and fourth. Scottie should look to remain aggressive in games like this, they just had no answer for his drives or post-work. Overall amazing bounce-back game from Barnes!

B O. Agbaji 26 MIN, 12 PTS, 8 REB, 1 AST, 2 STL, 5-9 FG, 0-1 3FG, 2-2 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 1 +/- Great work from Agbaji tonight, hustling for the boards, helping space the floor, and running the floor in transition which was key for some easy dimes. 76ers did not have an answer for him when he was out running.

B+ J. Pöltl 27 MIN, 19 PTS, 9 REB, 3 AST, 0 STL, 5-8 FG, 0-0 3FG, 9-11 FT, 4 BLK, 2 TO, 7 +/- While Jakob did start off the game slow with only one rebound in eight minutes, he quickly picked it up on both ends of the floor. Protecting the paint with four blocks, finishing after the pick and roll, and playing with high energy overall.

C+ G. Dick 24 MIN, 8 PTS, 1 REB, 0 AST, 1 STL, 3-9 FG, 1-4 3FG, 1-1 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, 4 +/- Despite having a rough scoring night, Gradey still managed to impress me. I’ve been noticing he’s been more confident taking the ball to the rack this season, even in pre-season as well. It adds another level to his game, and his ability to space the floor tonight helps create options for guys like Mitchell, Barnes, and Shead. His off-ball cuts have also been fantastic, the ability to keep moving without the ball is something that will definitely benefit the team going forward.

B- D. Mitchell 19 MIN, 8 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST, 0 STL, 3-5 FG, 2-4 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 3 TO, 5 +/- Mitchell started off the game hot, knocking down both of his shots from beyond the arc, but he did slow down scoring-wise for the rest of the game. However, what I like was he didn’t try to force anything when he noticed his shot wasn’t going down, he just took what the defence gave him and made the right play.

B- J. Shead 25 MIN, 11 PTS, 2 REB, 5 AST, 0 STL, 4-11 FG, 1-2 3FG, 2-2 FT, 0 BLK, 7 TO, -14 +/- Shead continues to provide the Raptors with solid minutes, especially with guys like IQ being out. His defence on Maxey today really helped make the difference, as well as his ability to read the defence and make the right play. Like in the final seconds of the game, he was able to quickly change speeds, penetrate the paint and drop it off for an easy slam. Hopefully, he continues to develop and he’ll be a stud for this team. (Also clean up on those turnovers.)

C C. Boucher 19 MIN, 4 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST, 2 STL, 0-5 FG, 0-4 3FG, 4-4 FT, 4 BLK, 1 TO, 5 +/- Boucher had a tough time on the offensive side today, just really couldn’t find his rhythm from the looks of it. But, he did step it up on the defensive side with four big blocks and hustle plays. Let’s see if he can find his shot from beyond the arc and start knocking it down.

B- J. Battle 15 MIN, 12 PTS, 6 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 4-5 FG, 2-3 3FG, 2-4 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 4 +/- NINE POINTS IN TWO MINUTES?? Battle had me scared for a second thinking that he’d finish with more fouls than points but he did flip the switch when the Raptors needed it. His ability to knock down shots is something this team can really use, especially off the bench.

D+ B. Fernando 08 MIN, 2 PTS, 6 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0-2 FG, 0-0 3FG, 2-2 FT, 1 BLK, 3 TO, -9 +/- Fernando had his moments out there with some hustle plays but had a rough time on the offensive end, it looked like he quite didn’t know where to be on offence.

A+ J. Mogbo 24 MIN, 12 PTS, 9 REB, 5 AST, 2 STL, 3-8 FG, 0-1 3FG, 6-7 FT, 3 BLK, 2 TO, 21 +/- Besides Barnes, Mogbo was the best player on the court tonight. He was doing everything and more. From scoring the ball, hustling for his own rebounds, to blocking shots. There’s nothing more that this man could’ve done tonight, he was every where. Pretty much a perfect game for him.

D D. Carton 16 MIN, 0 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST, 2 STL, 0-3 FG, 0-2 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 17 +/- Carton had some nice dimes but played 16 minutes and had zero points. Don’t want to nitpick him too much it’s only the second game so hopefully, he can start knocking down some shots.

Inc G. Temple 01 MIN, 0 PTS, 0 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0-0 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 0 +/- Played 13 seconds and went back to the bench, what else can I say?